Steel River Playhouse in Pottstown presents "Fun Home, The Musical" opening Jan. 31.
Coming of age is never easy. It can redefine one’s place in the family. Relationships, family secrets, and finding your place in the world – as adults we tend to look back to see where we came from as we consider where we’re headed.
Fun Home explores all of this through the eyes of Allison Bechdel as a child, a teenager, and an adult moving from past to present while watching events unfold at the Bechdel Funeral Home. Using flashbacks and narrative, this musical explores the story of a woman discovering her sexuality and trying to find her place in the world as a queer graphic novelist.
As though it weren't enough to reflect on one’s own identity, Allison also works through her memories of dealing with her parents’ troubled marriage, her father’s own sexual identity (and his subsequent extramarital encounters), and his unexpected death.
Originally a graphic novel, Fun Home is the Winner of 5 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Poignant and thought provoking, it contains mature themes and strong language.
There is a talk-back scheduled after the matinee on Sunday, Feb.16. We would love for you to stay and ask questions!
Approximate run time is 1 hour 45 minutes with no intermission.
Performance Dates: Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at 8 p.m., Feb. 2 at 2 p.m., Feb. 7 and 8 at 8 p.m., Feb. 8 and 9 at 2 p.m., Feb. 14 and 15 at 8 p.m., Feb. 15 and 16 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are Adult $29, Senior (65+) $24 and Student $17. Purchase tickets here at https://steelriver.secure.force.com/ticket or at the Box Office at 610-970-1199.
The Steel River Playhouse is located at 245 E. High St., Pottstown. Email info@steelriver.org for more information, or visit www.steelriver-playhouse.org.