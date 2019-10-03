Musical murder mystery meets its match when the audience chooses the ending in this hilarious and interactive romp of a Whodunnit! What better way to kick off the 2019-2020 season at Steel River Playhouse, 245 E. High Street, Pottstown?
Charles Dickens was in the middle of writing “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” when he died and left the story unfinished. That’s no problem for our talented cast – we just ask you, the audience, to vote and determine how the story ends. Was it the restless lover, the mysterious visitors from afar, the music teacher with a secret vice, the overly dramatic wannabe actor, or any of the other characters that sing and dance their way through this unfinished tale?
The murderer could be any one of the clever, crazy characters – you decide, and the cast and orchestra must find a way to finish the story according to the choice you’ve made!
Set on London’s rustic, yet regal, stage of “The Music Hall Royale”. This five time Tony Award winning musical is bound to keep you on your toes. So, kick off your boots, loosen your corsets…and enjoy our season opener!
Performance dates are Oct. 4 and 5 at 8 p.m., Oct. 6 at 2 p.m.; Oct. 11 and 12 at 8 p.m., Oct. 12 and 13 at 2 p.m., Oct. 18 and 19 at 8 p.m., Oct. 19 and 20 at 2 p.m.
Purchase tickets at https://steelriver.secure.force.com/ticket.
Email info@steelriver.org for more information, or visit www.steelriver-playhouse.org.