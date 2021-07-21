Artist Ozzie Sneddon, Studio B Fine Art Gallery’s drawing teacher for teens, released his original video game entitled “Extensis.”
For fun and relaxation during the game's development, he has made comic books, taught art workshops, and attended festivals and conventions. He will host a Summer Teen Workshop in August.
During the game's development, Sneddon spent two and a half years completing more than 200 drawings. He was determined to make a peaceful, artistic game where gamers could explore a fascinating and fantastical world at their own leisurely pace.
“I hope to appeal to gamers who enjoy a slower-paced game, who like exploring the worlds that games like these have to offer,” he said in a release.
Sneddon didn’t want to create a violent game or a game where it felt like you could fail. Instead, his goal was to create “a relaxing vacation in a fantastical world.”
The introduction to the game invites gamers to see themselves as artists known to the world as "The Mayor," planning their greatest creation — a tower that represents the journey of life. The challenge of the game is to design the tower. The gamer sets off on an artistic pilgrimage across the world seeking inspiration and the meanings of life and death.
The game promises three to four hours of content. Throughout the game, the gamer takes many paths, explores colorful cities, hidden settlements in old forests, vast libraries, and deserts of ash, for example. There are 15 areas to explore, colorful characters with engaging stories to tell, branching paths and multiple endings, and a fantasy world with its own history and lore.
Sneddon has a degree in animation and has created two other game titles, both made entirely with traditional animation. He is self-taught in coding and musical composition, skills necessary for developing games.
“I set up a work schedule that allowed me to put a consistent amount of work each week into developing Extensis, while allowing me enough down-time and wiggle-room so I wouldn’t burn out,” Sneddon explained.
The Summer Teen Workshop will be held at Studio B Art Gallery 1 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 18. The three-hour workshop is open to ages 11 to 18. Students will design a unique fantasy world and culture within that world. They will learn aspects of design, composition, color theory and world-building. Each student will need a small notebook, a pad of drawing/watercolor paper of their choice, coloring instruments of their choice, pencils and pens, an eraser, their own pencil sharpener, and a six-sided dice.
Cost is $65 per student. The class is limited to 10 participants. Pre-registration and pre-payment is required. Contact janeEstahl@comcast.net to register. Payment by check made to Studio B, 39A E. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown, PA 19512, by Aug. 11 or by credit card at the Donate button on www.studiobbb.org.