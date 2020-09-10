Studio B Fine Art Gallery will host its third Friday Night LIVE at the B from 6 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 18, featuring several area writers who have participated in the studio’s annual exhibit combining visual and literary art.
“We are proud to be offering “Superheroes; What the World Needs Now,” our 7th book of poetry and prose, and eager to introduce a few of the writers who have contributed to it or to previous editions,” said Jane Stahl, Director of Community Relations and former teacher of English.
“Providing a space for art and artists is Studio B’s mission; and, as a lover of art and especially language arts and literature, this collaboration of artists and writers is understandably a particular favorite!”
Participating LIVE at the Facebook event are writers Philip Repko, educator; Marilyn Klimcho, Berks Bards volunteer; Sandra Williams, writer and educator; JD Stahl, educator and life coach; and Carol Croll, writer.
Participating through Zoom are Nelvin Vos, Emeritus Professor of English, Muhlenberg College; Hiram Larew, writer and global food security specialist; Jessica Bergeman, Esq; Ted Hallman, artist and teacher; and Michael Barnett, spiritual advisor and writer.
The studio welcomes other writers to join the conversation via Zoom during the event. Contact Jane janeEstahl@comcast.net for details. Each writer will share a piece or two of their recent work and offer insights about their writing process.
Viewers can visit the Studio B Facebook page at 6 p.m. at https://www.facebook.com/StudioB.Boyertown to watch the LIVE presentation.
Since 2014, Susan Biebuyck, gallery director, has designed and assembled the books of poetry and prose and selected art from area fine artists to accompany the submissions. Previous editions include “Agony and Ecstasy: Reflections Inspired by Our Lives,” “Layers of Language: Idioms and Favorite Expressions,” “To Be: Know Thyself, You Do You,” “Muse: The Inspirations of Our Lives,” “Let’s Rant: Challenges, Tempests, and Petty Annoyances,” and Wabi-sabi: Celebrating Simple Beauty.” The theme planned for 2021 is “My Favorite Things: Beauties Are Joys Forever.”
Dozens of writers and artists are included in the volumes of poetry and prose each year. Studio B boasts 8 publications. In 2016, Biebuyck created a coloring book featuring artwork from its artist members and has plans for a second volume to be released in 2021.
“And so, again, pour yourself a glass of wine — or perhaps lemonade — and get comfy with your phone, laptop, or computer screen handy while we bring you a sampling of poetry and prose to start your weekend,” said Stahl. “Perhaps you’ll be inspired to create some of your own. You’ll surely find their words will offer exactly what the world needs now.”
Stahl facilitates an audio podcast “B Inspired” and has featured a series of conversations recently with area writers Sandra Williams, Bob Wood, Philip Repko, John Yamrus, Heather Goodman, JD Stahl, Marilyn Klimcho, Pen Valentine, and student Alex Neff. “B Inspired” can be located on a number of platforms: Apple, Google, Spotify, Anchor.fm, for example. https://anchor.fm/jane-stahl
Studio B Art Gallery is open by appointment and every Sunday from 12-2. Contact Sue 484-332-2757 or Jane 610-563-7879 by text to schedule or email suebie@ptd.net or janeEstahl@comcast.net.
Studio B, located in the heart of historic Boyertown, is the home of the Arts and Activities Alliance, a committee of Building a Better Boyertown, a nonprofit Main Street program dedicated to revitalizing small towns.
Studio B celebrates lifelong learning, creativity and personal involvement in the visual and communication arts and seeks to be a dynamic part of Boyertown community, a “go to” destination for learning, fun and friendship. The studio seeks to showcase the work of fine artists in themed exhibits—some juried, some open to all—and welcomes art in diverse media. In addition to art exhibits, workshops, and classes, Studio B also hosts activities and informal gatherings on assorted topics for small groups or meetings, gallery talks, and “Getting to Know You” opportunities.
Visitors are always welcome to view the changing exhibits; take lessons in the visual, literary, and communication arts offered by highly-trained local artists and teachers; and schedule small events or parties in its elegant facility. The studio proudly collaborates with the many unique businesses in the Boyertown community.