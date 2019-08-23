For the second season, Studio B Fine Art Gallery, Boyertown is proud to host the students of Jennifer Smith for their annual piano recital on Sept. 6 beginning at 6 p.m.
Each summer, Smith’s students, ages 7-16, who are interested in musical composition take a break from their regular piano lessons to become music composers. This year’s compositions are inspired by works of art by local fine artist Karen Weber. The artwork of fine artist Lynn Millar inspired the students’ 2018 compositions.
“Through this exercise students are able to tap into their imagination and create a ‘sound picture’ to match their interpretation of the art. The application of theory and technique in designing their composition enhances their skills while blending creativity with structure—an important tactic we all need in life,” Smith said.
“I love this event,” said Jane Stahl, Studio B’s Director of Community Relations. “I’m so very impressed with the creativity these young people display. We have budding composers in our midst!"
“Will the piano students of Jennifer Smith join the ranks of 21st century music composers John Williams, Hans Zimmer, Philip Glass or perhaps those of past music composer icons: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Johann Sebastian Bach, or Ludwig van Beethoven?"
“As a teacher myself, I’m inspired by Jenny’s ability to encourage and direct her students to combine the arts in this skillful and highly professional way."
“Studio B exists for exactly this kind of event—supporting the arts, the education of children and adults, and adding to the cultural events offered by the community,” Stahl concluded.
The recital is free and open to the public, but seating is limited. To reserve a seat, contact Jane at janeEstahl@comcast.net by Sept. 3.
Studio B Fine Art Gallery celebrates lifelong learning, creativity and personal involvement in the visual and communication arts and seeks to be a dynamic part of Boyertown community, a “go to” destination for learning, fun and friendship. The studio seeks to showcase the work of fine artists in themed exhibits—some juried, some open to all—and welcomes art in diverse media. In addition to art exhibits, workshops, and classes, Studio B also hosts activities and informal gatherings on assorted topics for small groups or meetings, gallery talks, and “Getting to Know You” opportunities.
Visitors are always welcome to view the changing exhibits; take lessons in the visual, literary, and communication arts offered by highly-trained local artists and teachers; and schedule small events or parties in its elegant facility. The studio proudly collaborates with the many unique businesses in the Boyertown community. Visit www.studiobbb.orgor Studio B on Facebook.
Studio B is located at 39A E Philadelphia Ave, Boyertown, PA 19512.