Studio B, Boyertown hosts a virtual Art Inspires Music Recital.
Piano teacher Jennifer Frecon Smith will demonstrate composing music with art during Studio B's fourth Friday Night LIVE at the B! Facebook event from 7 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 16.
The virtual event will feature her own original compositions inspired by the artwork of member artists currently on exhibit at the Boyertown studio.
Five years ago Smith started a creative project for her piano students that involved the fusion of music and art. She was looking for a way to encourage some creativity in their practice and started building on this concept during the summer months with students that were interested in piano composition, Studio B explained in the event release.
“Through this exercise students are able to tap into their imagination and create a ‘sound picture’ to match their interpretation of the art. The application of theory and technique in designing their composition enhances their skills while blending creativity with structure — an important tactic we all need in life,” Smith said in the release.
On Oct. 16, Smith will demonstrate the process of composition with art at Studio B in Boyertown. She will break down the music and how it reflects the art with texture, emotion and style.
“COVID has presented an opportunity for Jen to describe the project more fully and showcase her own talent as well,” said Jane Stahl, Director of Community Relations.
“I love this event,” said Stahl, “and didn’t want to lose it. Studio B exists for exactly this kind of event — supporting the arts, the education of children and adults, and adding to the cultural events offered by the community.”
Due to COVID restrictions, students will not be performing at the October event. Member artists featured for this event include Lynn Millar, Barrie Maguire, and Elaine Soltis.
“I’m so very impressed with the creativity involved in this project and the opportunity to encourage budding composers," said Stahl. "As a teacher myself, I’m inspired by Jen’s ability to encourage and direct her students to combine the arts in this skillful and highly professional way. And I’m delighted that this year’s event can be seen in the comfort of our audiences’ homes — either LIVE or at their convenience."
Visit Studio B Art Gallery on Facebook to join LIVE or view the event at another time.
According to the release, "Studio B celebrates lifelong learning, creativity and personal involvement in the visual and communication arts and seeks to be a dynamic part of Boyertown community, a go-to destination for learning, fun and friendship. The studio seeks to showcase the work of fine artists in themed exhibits — some juried, some open to all — and welcomes art in diverse media."
In addition to art exhibits, workshops, and classes, Studio B also hosts activities and informal gatherings on assorted topics for small groups or meetings, gallery talks, and “Getting to Know You” opportunities.
Visitors are always welcome to view the changing exhibits; take lessons in the visual, literary, and communication arts offered by highly-trained local artists and teachers; and schedule small events or parties in its elegant facility. The studio proudly collaborates with the many unique businesses in the Boyertown community.
Visit www.studiobbb.org or Studio B on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/StudioB.Boyertown.