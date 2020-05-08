Studio B Fine Art Gallery in Boyertown announces that registration is now open for a summer Comic Book workshop for students aged 13-18 facilitated by Ozzie Sneddon, the gallery’s resident artist/teacher.
The workshop will be held virtually over four weeks on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning July 8.
Parents can sign up by sending the one-time $200 payment by check to Studio B, 39A E Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown, PA 19512, or through PayPal on Studio B’s website (studiobbb.org) with the message “(Student Name) is signing up for Ozzie’s Sneddon’s Class.” Early registration is recommended as class size is limited to the first 8 registrants.
Registrants will receive an email with a link to the Discord Server that the student will use to join the class. The Discord Server is where classes are held and where students can get in contact with the instructor if they have questions.
Each student will create a 3 to 5 -page comic during the course of the workshop. Each week will focus on a different aspect of creation.
Week 1 - Storyboarding / Writing the Comic
Week 2 - Designing the Environment and Characters for your comic.
Week 3 - Inking/Coloring, Color Theory.
Week 4 - Finalizing.
“Keeping the creative juices flowing is important,” noted Sneddon. “Once (home)school is finished for the year, my regular students will be eager to continue our work together is some fashion, and I’ll be eager to share with them the process and techniques I use in my own creative work.
“Plus, this virtual workshop may give new students an opportunity to explore an area of art they have not yet developed,” he concluded.
Studio B, located in the heart of historic Boyertown, is the home of the Arts and Activities Alliance, a committee of Building a Better Boyertown, a nonprofit Main Street program dedicated to revitalizing small towns.
Studio B celebrates lifelong learning, creativity and personal involvement in the visual and communication arts and seeks to be a dynamic part of Boyertown community, a “go to” destination for learning, fun and friendship. The studio seeks to showcase the work of fine artists in themed exhibits—some juried, some open to all—and welcomes art in diverse media. In addition to art exhibits, workshops, and classes, Studio B also hosts activities and informal gatherings on assorted topics for small groups or meetings, gallery talks, and “Getting to Know You” opportunities.
Visitors are always welcome to view the changing exhibits; take lessons in the visual, literary, and communication arts offered by highly-trained local artists and teachers; and schedule small events or parties in its elegant facility. The studio proudly collaborates with the many unique businesses in the Boyertown community.