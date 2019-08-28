Studio B Fine Art Gallery, 39A East Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown, is pleased to announce the opening of “Together Again: Reuniting Eyes, Hands, and Hearts,” on Sept. 13, from 5 to 8 p.m.
The exhibit, coordinated by Sandy Wood, fine artist and popular long-time elementary art instructor for Boyertown Area School District, features a group of artists with roots in the Reading area whose work together over 20 years has inspired their artistic journeys. The exhibit runs through Oct. 6 and is free and open to the public.
Twenty years ago, 16 artists led by Tara Funk Grim met to paint each Wednesday at the Wyomissing Institute. Throughout the years members of the original group met and traveled around the globe to workshops or to paint en plein air. Their journeys led them to different locales and to experiment in different mediums. While most began their artistic journey in watercolor, their transitions into oils, acrylics, and mixed media have also led to a diversity in style — representational to abstract.
Nine artists of the original group will be featured in “Together Again: Reuniting Eyes, Hands, and Hearts” and include Tara Funk Grim, Michele Byrne, Linda Henry, Charlene Jobe, Nancy Wissinger, Donna Unger, Karen Wolf, Peg Reich, and Sandy Wood with a special tribute to Raylene Devine.
Tara Funk Grim’s journey led her to open her own gallery and teaching studio in Bethany Beach, Delaware, following a successful artistic career using multi-media to explore colorful expressions featuring birds, beaches, and floral themes. Grim is a signature member of the Pennsylvania Watercolor Society.
Michele Byrne has remained a Berks County resident, yet journeys by invitation throughout the United States creating en plein air, pallet knife paintings. Counted among her many awards is one of from the prestigious Salmangundi Club in NYC. In addition to exhibiting all over the United States and teaching workshops, she has produced four books and two videos.
Linda Henry has relocated to Sedona, Arizona, where she continues her watercolor paintings responding to nature. Her work is exhibited in multiple galleries in Sedona and can be viewed on-line. She has recently expanded to creating note cards exploring western graphic designs.
Charlene Jobe lives in Reading and actively exhibits in galleries along the Atlantic coast. Her huge billboard designs were featured in the Reading area in 2008 and 2009 as a winner of the Berks Arts Council contest and last seen at the Yocum Gallery in Sinking Springs.
Nancy Wissinger lives in Sinking Spring on her Tulpehocken Farm where she paints and teaches classes in her large studio. Her work can be seen in local galleries.
Donna Unger lives and paints in Reading. Her work was last seen at the Yocum Gallery in Sinking Spring.
Karen Wolf is a jewelry artist from Reading who designs and creates jewelry with precious metals, gemstones, vintage and artist-made glass beads.
Peg Reich and Sandy Wood are retired art teachers who exhibit locally. Reich resides in Mohnton; Wood calls Gilbertsville her home.
Studio B, located in the heart of historic Boyertown, is the home of the Arts and Activities Alliance, a committee of Building a Better Boyertown, a nonprofit Main Street program dedicated to revitalizing small towns.
Studio B celebrates lifelong learning, creativity and personal involvement in the visual and communication arts and seeks to be a dynamic part of Boyertown community, a “go to” destination for learning, fun and friendship. The studio seeks to showcase the work of fine artists in themed exhibits—some juried, some open to all—and welcomes art in diverse media. In addition to art exhibits, workshops, and classes, Studio B also hosts activities and informal gatherings on assorted topics for small groups or meetings, gallery talks, and “Getting to Know You” opportunities.
Visitors are always welcome to view the changing exhibits; take lessons in the visual, literary, and communication arts offered by highly-trained local artists and teachers; and schedule small events or parties in its elegant facility. The studio proudly collaborates with the many unique businesses in the Boyertown community. Find Studio B Fine Art Gallery at www.studiobbb.org or Studio B Art Gallery on Facebook.