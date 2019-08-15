Studio B in Boyertown will host a closing reception for Ron Schira's exhibition entitled “Experiments, Wanderings and Inquiries: Works on Paper" on Aug. 23, from 5 to 7 p.m.
The works will be on display in the Grey Gallery until Aug. 25. Normal gallery hours are Friday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., or by appointment
Schira has served as the area’s leading art critic for the Reading Eagle for more than 24 years.
Schira’s body of work displays three decades of drawing, watercolor and mixed media pieces on paper. Many of the works have never been exhibited; and, seen like an artistic journal, they explore the artist’s thinking process and his interest in abstraction and spontaneity. Schira has exhibited in more than 30 solo displays in Berks and Lehigh counties since the mid-70s and writes poetry and short stories on art and other cultural topics.
Schira explains, “Since I have found myself suddenly with more time on my hands, no longer writing for the paper, I decided to dig through my boxes and show a little history. Many of these are disconnected from my present process but all are me.”
As this exhibit is also a benefit for the artist, the works will be significantly discounted.