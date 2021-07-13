Studio B Fine Art Gallery in Boyertown announced award winners in visual and literary art categories at a recent opening of “My Favorite Things: Beauties Are Joys Forever,” an exhibit of fine art and release of the studio’s 8th book of poetry, prose, and art.
Artists awarded were Maryanne Buschini for “Spring Forward,” an oil painting on board; Laurel Arbogast for “Blowin’ in the Wind,” an abstract in alcohol ink; Barrie Maguire for “Gougane Barra,” a giclee print of his original oil painting; Greg Didyoung for “Automobiles and Animals,” a digital photo on wood; and Susan Duby for “Tense Denny,” an oil painting.
Prize award winners for literature were poems by Virginia Beards, “Lady Bird Brain”; Marilyn Klimcho’s “The Green Man,” Philip Repko’s “A Branch of Me,” and Theresa Rodriguez’s “Steinway Pantoum.” Ted Thomas’s “San Mateo 1943,” and Aressa Williams’ “Girlfriends” offered touching memories in reflective essays. Pieces were awarded on the basis of literary merit.
“The pandemic has brought greater awareness of those simple beauties; our trying moments have brought our favorite things into clearer focus, and celebrating our inspirations may be just what we need to do to save our sanity!” said Jane Stahl, Director of Community Relations for Studio B.
Gallery Director Susan Biebuyck sees the pandemic year as an “annus horribilis,” an expression brought into modern prominence by Queen Elizabeth II in 1992, but is hopeful that “My Favorite Things” — the book and the fine art exhibit — “is a place for you to rest your eyes, enjoy the colors and forms that are reflected in the writing, bringing all of us back to a place of Joy."
“Often it is tragic loss and destruction that brings forth the most emotional artistic response. Sometimes it takes a good cry to feel a little better,” she added.
Mary Anne Boyer juried the art for prize awards. Mary Anne is the daughter of the late Nancy Lang Boyer to whom the exhibit and book of poetry and prose “My Favorite Things: Beauties Are Joys Forever” is dedicated. Nancy, known fondly as the “First Lady of Boyertown” supported Studio B annually through the James K. and Nancy Lang Boyer Family Fund of Berks County Community Foundation.
Bob Wood juried the poetry and prose in the studio’s 8th book. Bob, a former English teacher with Boyertown School District, serves as Studio B’s Gallery Adjunct. In addition to teaching and volunteering, Bob is a writer, artist, potter, public speaker, and historian.
A video taken during the opening is available as a Facebook event or on YouTube: https://youtu.be/lFvYXD5Fskk and features videographer Amy Muzopappa of Muzo Media Productions, who gives a brief tour of the artwork and interviews with some of the artists and writers who attended the opening. Recordings are sponsored by Tompkins VIST Bank.
The exhibit runs through Aug. 22. Art and books are available for sale at the gallery located at 39A East Philadelphia Ave. in Boyertown. The gallery invites visitors on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. or by appointment by contacting Susan Biebuyck, suebie@ptd.net, 484-332-2757 or Jane Stahl, janeEstahl@comcast.net, 610-563-7879.
The exhibit is funded through the Boyertown Area Charitable Program of Berks County Community Foundation. Prize awards are sponsored through the generosity of BB&T (now Truist) Bank, Bob Wood, and Lesley and Robert Misko, career educators and benefactors of Studio B.