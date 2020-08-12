"When life gives you lemons, make lemonade!" announced Studio B Art Gallery in Boyertown.
“That’s exactly what we decided to do,” said Jane Stahl, Studio B Art Gallery’s Director of Community Relations in a release.
Studio B invites the community to join them for live virtual events on Fridays, Aug. 21 and 28 from 6 to 7 p.m. called Friday Night Live at the B!
"Brought to you LIVE from Studio B to the comfort and safety of your home,” said Stahl.
Visit the Studio B Facebook Page each Friday between 6 and 7 p.m. or get notified by Facebook when the event "goes live" by visiting the Facebook event page and click "going".
Studio B gives many thanks to BB&T for sponsoring this event.
“Pour yourself a glass of wine — or perhaps lemonade — and get comfy while we bring the art currently on exhibit at Studio B to your phone, laptop, or computer screen!" said Stahl.
During the live virtual event, Studio B will show viewers the Superheroes its artists chose to represent through their visual or literary art and provide a bit of information about the artist, the art medium, and price of the pieces on exhibit.
“Some of our artists may join us to provide additional context for their submissions. Comments, questions, and purchases can be made in real time. We miss everyone but don’t want everyone to miss the exhibit,” she said,
“We understood that as our need to stay home and stay safe continue, our loyal patrons and art lovers may not yet feel comfortable visiting the studio itself to see the art,” Stahl continued. “And that’s so unfortunate for our artists who are always eager to share their work and for our community who is inspired by the artists and their artwork. We need the inspiration that art affords. And our artists need our support.”
Stahl said Amy Muzopappa, Executive Director for Berks Mont Business Association read their minds and suggested the Studio consider co-hosting a LIVE event with BMBA on Facebook to showcase the art featured in Studio B's current exhibit Superheroes: What the World Needs Now.
“We hope you will attend our virtual event, participate in the discussion, and maybe even see something you like and add it to your collection."”
If you are not on Facebook but would want to visit the studio during the live event, contact Stahl. The studio can have five people, while wearing masks, in the studio and will schedule your visit for a specific time.
Studio B is open by appointment and every Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. Contact Jane to schedule by phone or text 610-563-7879 or email janeEstahl@comcast.net.
Facebook Event Page link for Aug. 21 https://www.facebook.com/events/300747124468238/
Studio B Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/StudioB.Boyertown
BMBA Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/BMBA.biz