Studio B in Boyertown announced that virtual art classes for teens start Sept. 9.
Led by Studio B’s art instructor Ozzie Sneddon, the weekly virtual art lessons will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
“Keeping the creative juices flowing is important,” said Sneddon in the release. “I was pleased at how well my students responded to working virtually during July’s workshop; I’m looking forward to getting back to our work!”
Sneddon ran a four-week Comic Workshop for teens in July.
Registrants for the September classes will receive an email with a link to the Discord Server that the student will use to set up an account to join the class. The Discord Server is where classes are held and where students can get in contact with the instructor if they have questions.
Purchasing a “package” of 4 lessons for $90 is recommended. Lessons do not need to be taken consecutively. Single classes are $25 per class. Payment is requested in advance. Previous classes that were paid for before quarantine will be able to be redeemed.
Payments can be made on the Studio B PayPal “Donations” button found on the studio’s website: studiobbb.org or by sending a check to Studio B, 39A E Philadelphia Avenue, Boyertown, PA.
In addition, private or small group art or guitar lessons for children or adults held virtually or at Studio B can be arranged by contacting Jane Stahl, Director of Community Relations at janeEstahl@comcast.net.
Studio B is the home of the Arts and Activities Alliance, a committee of Building a Better Boyertown, a nonprofit Main Street program dedicated to revitalizing small towns.
"Studio B celebrates lifelong learning, creativity and personal involvement in the visual and communication arts and seeks to be a dynamic part of Boyertown community, a go-to destination for learning, fun and friendship. The studio seeks to showcase the work of fine artists in themed exhibits — some juried, some open to all — and welcomes art in diverse media," according to Studio B's release.
In addition to art exhibits, workshops, and classes for children and adults, Studio B also hosts activities and informal gatherings on assorted topics for small groups or meetings, gallery talks, painting and birthday parties, and “Getting to Know You” opportunities.
Activities and meetings are curtailed during the COVID crisis. Visits to the studio are limited to individuals or small groups on Sundays, 12-2 p.m. or by appointment. Text or email Jane at janeEstahl@comcast.net, 610-563-7879 to make arrangements.