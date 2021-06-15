Studio B Fine Art Gallery in Boyertown combines visual and literary art in opening “My Favorite Things: Beauties Are Joys Forever” from 5 to 7 p.m. on June 25.
An exhibit of fine art and the release of the studio’s 8th book of poetry, prose, and art, "My Favorite Things" runs through Aug. 22.
“Somewhat ironically and also serendipitously, while the theme was ‘in the works’ prior to the COVID crisis, our continuing struggles throughout 2020 and 2021 have made the need to focus on our joys more relevant than ever,” said Jane Stahl, Director of Community Relations for Studio B in a release.
Stahl encouraged writers to share their favorite things, those beauties in their lives that strengthen their resilience and resolve during the challenges of life.
She thought perhaps they’d write about the "raindrops on roses, whiskers on kittens, bright copper kettles, and warm woolen mittens," those favorite things that Julie Andrews loved in "The Sound of Music." Or perhaps, like her, they would create an ode to the sound of her sump pump during a flash flood or the freedom she feels unleashing the 'contraptions’ that we impose on ourselves.
"We all have people, places or things that bring us relief, joy, serenity,” said Stahl. "Our favorite things save us in many ways on many days; they provide meaning and motivation. To enjoy them, we are required to stick around — dissolving into a dew just won’t do!"
The pandemic brought greater awareness of those simple beauties.
"Our trying moments have brought our favorite things into clearer focus, and celebrating our inspirations may be just what we need to do to save our sanity!" she said.
The exhibit is funded through the Boyertown Area Charitable Program of Berks County Community Foundation. Prize awards are sponsored through the generosity of BB&T(now Truist) Bank and Lesley and Robert Misko, career educators and benefactors of Studio B.
The Charitable Program provides grants to support health, safety, recreation, and other charitable programs in the area served by the Boyertown Area School District.
The mission of Berks County Community Foundation is to promote philanthropy and improve the quality of life for the residents of Berks County. Since 1994, Berks County Community Foundation has been helping individuals, families, organizations and businesses achieve their charitable objectives and improve the quality of life for the residents of Berks County. Many of those objectives have been met by establishing funds at the Community Foundation that have specific purposes. Since that time, the Community Foundation has grown to manage hundreds of charitable funds. Each year, those funds distribute scholarships and grants to support local students and assist a variety of nonprofit organizations and causes.
“We are grateful to BCCF for their on-going efforts in support of art and culture! They stepped in early in the crisis, recognizing our need to supplant lost opportunities for funding our programs, and provided needed dollars to keep us alive for critical months,” Stahl said.
A virtual opening on Facebook LIVE will run at 6 p.m. when awards are announced and a brief video tour of the exhibit will showcase the artwork and artists and authors in attendance.
“We have been encouraged to utilize technology to create ways to provide our community with virtual exhibits, virtual classes and workshops, and virtual LIVE events featuring our visual, literary, and musical arts and artists,” Stahl said.
The “My Favorite Things” exhibition and opening reception at the studio, located at 39A East Philadelphia Ave. in Boyertown, are free and open to the public; all COVID safety protocols will be observed during the in-person reception.
Studio B, located in the heart of historic Boyertown, is the home of the Arts and Activities Alliance, a committee of Building a Better Boyertown, a nonprofit Main Street program dedicated to revitalizing small towns. The gallery invites visitors on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 2 p.m. or by appointment by contacting Susan Biebuyck, suebie@ptd.net, 484-332-2757 or Jane Stahl, janeEstahl@comcast.net, 610-563-7879.