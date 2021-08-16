Studio B Fine Art Gallery in Boyertown hosts the fine art exhibit opening of "Abstract, Impressionism & Reality” on Friday, August 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. The exhibit runs through Nov. 28.
“Inspired by these three well-versed genres of art — Abstract, Impressionism, and Reality — we are providing a chance for our local artists to showcase the breadth and diversity of talent we have exhibiting in our gallery,” said Susan Biebuyck, Studio B’s gallery director.
“We know everyone has their own thing; and whether they are passionate about realism or want to jump off the edge and splash completely into abstract, we have invited our artists to show us their many talents in this show in all media,” she added.
“I’m especially excited about this exhibit,” added Jane Stahl, Director of Community Relations. “While I am drawn to art that features a little bit of all three styles, I do need a better understanding of abstract art. Just saying ‘I like it’ isn’t satisfying; I need to understand the artistic elements behind its appeal. I’ll be inviting the artists to share their thoughts and intentions on future ‘B Inspired’ podcasts. Stay tuned!”
Michelle Niefert, juror for the exhibit, holds a bachelor's in fine arts in printmaking and has studied at Kutztown University, Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, Philadelphia and the Baum School of Art, Allentown. Niefert’s work is typically broken into two lines: abstract expressionism and impressionist landscape. Her art is about color and emotion, motivated by her true love of paint itself.
“My calling is to create color that resonates with the viewer, stirring memories and feelings,” she explains.
The exhibition and opening reception are free and open to the public; all COVID safety protocols will be observed during the in-person reception.
A virtual opening on Facebook LIVE will be held at 6 p.m. when awards are announced and a brief video tour of the exhibit will showcase the artwork and artists in attendance.
In addition, the gallery invites visitors on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 2 p.m. or by appointment by contacting Susan Biebuyck, suebie@ptd.net, 484-332-2757 or Jane Stahl, janeEstahl@comcast.net, 610-563-7879.
An exhibit of new work by artist Marilyn Fox will be featured in the studio’s Grey Gallery and run through Oct. 17. Fox has served as gallery director, and arts administrator at Penn State Berks for 20 years.
As COVID hit, Fox has worked remotely curating exhibits in seven virtual galleries, and with more time to paint, she has completed more than 30 works of art and was invited to participate on ABC’s Tamron Hall Show. The invitation led to an introduction to artist/collector Guy Stanley Philoche, NYC, who purchased one of her paintings live on air. Fox continues to paint expressive, non-objective paintings in her Kutztown studio.
From Oct. 24 through Nov. 28, Studio B will host an exhibit in the Grey Gallery entitled “Prison Art and Experience;” the artwork is represented by Richard A. Guy, exhibited on loan, and not for sale, trade, or exchange.
Studio B Art Gallery, located at 39A East Philadelphia Ave. in Boyertown, is the home of the Arts and Activities Alliance, a committee of Building a Better Boyertown, a nonprofit Main Street program dedicated to revitalizing small towns.
Studio B celebrates lifelong learning, creativity and personal involvement in the visual and communication arts and seeks to be a dynamic part of Boyertown community, a “go to” destination for learning, fun and friendship. The studio seeks to showcase the work of fine artists in themed exhibits—some juried, some open to all—and welcomes art in diverse media. In addition to art exhibits, workshops, and classes, Studio B also hosts activities and informal gatherings on assorted topics for small groups or meetings, gallery talks, and “Getting to Know You” opportunities.
Visitors are always welcome to view the changing exhibits; take lessons in the visual, literary, and communication arts offered by highly-trained local artists and teachers; and schedule small events or parties in its elegant facility. The studio proudly collaborates with the many unique businesses in the Boyertown community.