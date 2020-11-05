Studio B Art Gallery in Boyertown will host its sixth “Friday Night LIVE at the B” live virtual event from 6 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 20, featuring fine artist Gregory Didyoung and Gallery Director Susan Biebuyck.
Didyoung has received acclaim for his unique process of printing photographs on wood. He will be LIVE at the studio to present a video he created of his process.
Constantly exploring new ways to create and display artwork, his desire for uniqueness led him to create Photograins, a process in which photographs and complex composite imagery are applied directly onto wood resulting in high-contrast prints against a subtle wood grain with beveled edges that seem to float off the wall.
Completing a 2,179-mi thru-hike of the Appalachian Trail in 2010, Didyoung looked for a creative way to display the images he took along his journey directly onto wood.
He achieved success by modifying wide-format printers so images print directly onto the substrate. The prints are then UV sealed for protection.
His works have won numerous awards and is an exhibiting artist at Studio B Gallery in Boyertown, and Art Plus Gallery in West Reading.
Biebuyck established Studio B Art Gallery in 2008 and has curated and hung more than 100 exhibits at Studio B and published seven books of poetry and prose and one artist members’ coloring book over the course of 12 years along with exhibits at alternate locations as part of the gallery’s “Members on the Road” initiative and at the request of other local art organizations. She is well-known for her artistry in creating a cohesive presentation of work that is diverse in style and medium.
Biebuyck is a highly-skilled painter who works in a variety of media including watercolor, oil, acrylic, and pastels. She’s an artist who truly enjoys the journey of art.
Currently working on theme-based exhibits with a common idea that knits them together, Biebuyck explains, “My art is about the pleasure of making art. When the end result is a good piece, it’s exciting. I truly feel art should be fun. However, being an artist is a full-time job.”
Biebuyck is a full time working artist who has prospered in her studio at The Goggleworks Center for the Arts in Reading since its inception.
“I could just as easily work from my studio at home, but I find a great deal of inspiration networking and connecting with other artists.”
She has taught drawing and painting classes, served on the marketing and exhibition committees at The Goggleworks, along with serving as Gallery Director at Studio B.
Trained at Kutztown University and after working as a commercial artist with years of design and illustration experience, she returned to her true passion: fine art. Her work has been sold to several national and international collections, received numerous awards, and is exhibited throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware.
During the live virtual event, Biebuyck will present a time-lapsed demonstration of her painting process as well as tips and techniques on the presentation of art for a gallery exhibit.
“Artists — especially artists just getting started — are sometimes confused about a gallery’s protocol for preparing work for hanging in an exhibit,” she explained.
“For example, they are sometimes uncertain about which mediums require a frame, which mediums need to be presented behind glass, what ‘gallery-wrapped’ canvas is, and why sawtooth hangers are discouraged,” she continued. “Plus, I’m often asked about framing. I will share a technique that I think will be helpful.”
Studio B Art Gallery, located in the heart of historic Boyertown, is the home of the Arts and Activities Alliance, a committee of Building a Better Boyertown, a nonprofit Main Street program dedicated to revitalizing small towns.
Visitors are always welcome to view the changing exhibits; take lessons in the visual, literary, and communication arts offered by highly-trained local artists and teachers; and schedule small events or parties in its elegant facility. The studio proudly collaborates with the many unique businesses in the Boyertown community.