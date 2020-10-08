Studio B Fine Art Gallery in Boyertown hosts a virtual opening of the fine art exhibit “Still Roaring 2020” that celebrates women in the arts and 100 years of the women’s right to vote.
The virtual opening will be a Speakeasy opening hosted via Facebook LIVE from 6 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 22.
“We welcome you to pour some hooch, put on your flapper dress or pinstripes, and join our Speakeasy opening on Facebook LIVE,” said Susan Biebuyck, Studio B’s gallery director in the event release.
The exhibit “Still Roaring 2020” will showcase fine art in all media from local women artists who embody the spirit of feminism found in the Flappers of 1920.
Participating artists are Lizzie Beetles, Susan Biebuyck, Anne Chase, Suzanne Fellows, Angela Izzo, Kachina Leigh, Michelle Neifert, Kate Perkins, Karen Palcho, Abby Ryder, Erika Stearly, Kristen Woodward, and Daniella Yacono.
"Flappers of the 1920s, considered the first generation of independent American women, embraced their equality and full humanity with spunk and unbounded energy. They pushed against tradition artistically to exert their freedom of expression. They raised their voices to mark their place in the political arena. They joined the workforce in increasing numbers and exerted their power as consumers," Studio B writes in the event release. "And while the passage of the 19th Amendment gave women the vote in 1920, women today continue to work to benefit fully from the changes set in motion 100 years ago."
The exhibit will run from Oct. 22 through Dec. 27 and is free and open to the public to view in person every Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. or by appointment at the Studio B Fine Art Gallery, 39A East Philadelphia Ave. in Boyertown. To make an appointment call Susan Biebuyck, 484-332-2757 or Jane Stahl, 610-563-7879.
Visit www.studiobbb.org or Studio B Art Gallery on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/StudioB.Boyertown) for additional details and information about the gallery programs and activities.