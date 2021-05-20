Studio B Art Gallery in Boyertown hosts its next “Let’s Talk About Art” episode featuring the gallery director’s painting technique.
Susan Biebuyck, gallery art director, describes herself as an “art supplies junkie.” Biebuyck will share her technique for making DIY gesso for painting uncommon substrates during the gallery’s upcoming “Let’s Talk About Art” episode as a Facebook LIVE event at 6 p.m. on May 28.
“To non-artists like myself, what artists like Sue create — the ideas they imagine and the processes and materials they use to accomplish their ideas — are like magic to me,” said Jane Stahl, the gallery’s Director of Community Relations and former English teacher. “Sharing her techniques gives folks like me a peek behind the curtain — some understanding and appreciation for the minds of creative people.”
The featured series includes paintings of a cabbage on a Cinnamon Toast Crunch box, ice cream cones on Life cereal boxes, macarons on a Dominos Sugar bag, and limes on an Arm and Hammer box. Biebuyck offers a step-by-step explanation of her process.
The event, recorded by Amy Muzopappa of Muzo Media Productions and sponsored by Tompkins VIST Bank, will be archived and available for viewing on Studio B Art Gallery’s Facebook page and YouTube. Visit Studio B Art Gallery on Facebook or studiobbb.org for details.
Facebook LIVE event link: https://www.facebook.com/events/169588005052779
Studio B, located in the heart of historic Boyertown, is the home of the Arts and Activities Alliance, a committee of Building a Better Boyertown, a nonprofit Main Street program dedicated to revitalizing small towns.
Studio B celebrates lifelong learning, creativity and personal involvement in the visual and communication arts and seeks to be a dynamic part of Boyertown community, a “go to” destination for learning, fun and friendship. The studio seeks to showcase the work of fine artists in themed exhibits — some juried, some open to all—and welcomes art in diverse media. In addition to art exhibits, workshops, and classes, Studio B also hosts activities and informal gatherings on assorted topics for small groups or meetings, gallery talks, and “Getting to Know You” opportunities.
Visitors are always welcome to view the changing exhibits; take lessons in the visual, literary, and communication arts offered by highly-trained local artists and teachers; and schedule small events or parties in its elegant facility. The studio proudly collaborates with the many unique businesses in the Boyertown community.