Take a trip back in time to the sounds of the Big Bands during that Swing Era, as we welcome the return of the renowned band Swing Fever at the Kutztown Park Bandshell from 7 to 9 p.m. on July 13.
A regular performer in the Borough of Kutztown Concerts Series, they are back by popular demand, and will once again provide a great show.
Swing Fever has been performing for more than 35 years and their goal is to provide quality entertainment while taking their audience back to the era of swing music and the “big band” sound, keeping alive that special sound. The band is a locally organized and will entertain audiences in the tradition of the “big band” era with the music and vocals of that bygone time. The band performs at various events and in concert throughout Pennsylvania and along the east coast, including just completing their performances at the Mid-Atlantic Air Museum’s WWII Commemorative Weekend in Reading, at the Sunnybrook Ballroom in Pottstown, and throughout community activities and functions across southeastern Pennsylvania.
Swing Fever provides high quality musical entertainment from the Swing era playing music of the 1920s to 50s, including the War years of the 1940s. They have performed for several years in our Concert Series and always pack the bandshell and delight their audiences. The bandshell will come alive with the sounds of Artie Shaw, Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Duke Ellington, Benny Goodman, and many more artists and bands who all became household names, as their songs hit the airwaves for soldiers over seas. Swing Fever will entertain with top-notch musicians, and wonderful vocals as they play various charts spanning 50 years of music from the classics of the 20s, 30s and 40s, including some more contemporary tunes. They are always a delight to watch, to listen, and to dance to at the park bandshell. You will be entertained from Glenn Miller’s “In the Mood” to Artie Shaw’s “Back Bay Shuffle” and many more.
Come join Swing Fever on Saturday in the historic Kutztown Park Bandshell for this free concert in our Concert Series, as they entertain the crowd. Spread the word and bring friends and family to take that “Sentimental Journey” down memory lane.
The park concession stand Mad Dogs in the Park, will be open before and during the concert with a food and drink, including a variety of dogs, wraps, salads, various varieties of fries, chicken tenders, and many other items for your enjoyment. So come early, bring your appetite for music and food.
The concert is free to the public and is part of the Borough of Kutztown 2019 Concert Series in the Park, and will be held rain or shine in the covered Kutztown Park Bandshell. The concert series is made possible by the Borough of Kutztown and the generous support of the following co-sponsors:
