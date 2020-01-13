The Talisman Players present a comedy for the entire family, “The Emperor’s New Clothes” on Jan. 17 to 19 in the Georgian Room of Old Main at Kutztown University and at The Boyertown State Theatre on Jan. 25 and 26.
This version of "The Emperorʼs New Clothes" takes place in a small country in the Far East.
“We have great costumes and the gong and drums and parades should be lots of fun! Youʼll also be able to meet the characters after each show,” said director Tom Nardone.
When telling a tale that might not be specifically as well known as “The Wizard of Oz” or “Pinocchio,” you have to take the time to make sure the storyline is clear and all of the characters are identified, explained Nardone.
“Then you have to make them funny, interesting to watch, exciting!” said Nardone.
This story is a translation of a classic tale by Hans Christian Andersen.
An Emperor of a city is fond of new clothes. Two imposter weavers enter his city and tell him that they can create a suit for him that would be invisible to people who are unfit to hold their office, or excessively simple. The Emperor orders this suit to be made for him. The weavers pretend to weave this suit but in truth weave nothing at all, and present this fake "invisible" suit to everyone in the city as if it really exists. The Emperor along with all the people who look upon the suit are troubled by what they cannot see, and whether they are inadequate or not. This causes everyone in the city, including the Emperor, to lie and say they can see the suit although in reality they cannot. The Emperor leads a parade through the city in his new suit even though he is actually naked. A child breaks everyone's delusion by shouting out "the Emperor is not wearing anything at all!"
The message behind the story?
“That there is a bit of foolishness in everyone and ultimately we have to treat everyone with kindness and respect and just hope that your example is infectious,” said Nardone.
As director, Nardone enjoys bringing the story of “The Emperors News Clothes” to life on stage.
“Productions that are aimed at bringing out the child in all of us, no matter the age, is a particularly fun thing for me to attempt,” he said. “Finding the perfect timing, the perfect look, the perfect laugh or cry or shock or movement - anything that can make an audience laugh with joy is just one of the best feelings a director can have. Itʼs like getting to play Santa Clause because heʼs too busy!”
Regarding the cast, the winter shows bring out the most dedicated cast of players.
“I specifically arranged all rehearsals around the holidays, so as to not interfere and give everyone the opportunity to join the cast without skimping on family time; and it worked!” he said. “The cast will once again impress with their ability to bring this tale to life; and as you will see, every part is filled by a very talented thespian.”
In the past, shows have sold out in advance so purchasing tickets online is encouraged.
Show dates are Jan. 17 at 7 p.m., Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. with noon brunch option, and Jan. 19 at 3 p.m. in the Georgian Room, Old Main, Kutztown University. Also showing Jan. 25 at 11 a.m. and Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. at the State Theatre at Boyertown. To purchase tickets, go to talismanplayers.com and Boyertownstatetheatre.com.