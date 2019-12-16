The Kutztown Talisman Players production of the classic family tale of “The Emperor's New Clothes” is quickly approaching.
The show is fully blocked, lines memorized, costumes altered and the props and set designed and being constructed.
This production, which opens on Jan. 17 in the Georgian Room of Old Main at Kutztown University, seems to be picking up quite a buzz; maybe because most of last winter's presentation sold out!
Two Saturday performances Jan. 18 allow patrons to make it an even more special day or just see the show at either 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. The play closes in Kutztown on Sunday, Jan. 19 with a 3 p.m. performance.
However, that's only Part One for this production! “The Emperor's New Clothes” then moves to the Boyertown State Theatre where a wonderful partnership continues to thrive.
The Board of the Boyertown State Theatre recently announced that the Talisman Players have been named the resident theatre group of the State Theatre. What a thrill this is for founders Tom Nardone and Christine Nardone Storch, to call Kutztown University their home and to be the resident theatre of the Boyertown State Theatre.
Plans are still being developed to fully explore what this will look like in the future. The Players certainly hope to contribute to the State Theatre image of being "more than the movies" as well as expanding the Boyertown community's involvement in the arts. All of this is an amazing leap for a community theatre that started with less than 10 people in the basement of Trinity Lutheran Church, Kutztown, in the winter of 2014-15, but it should be recognized that this leap came with a high artistic standard of theatre magic with a vision of theatrical excellence at affordable ticket prices.
Tickets are now on sale at talismanplayers.com. For more information also visit Boyertownstatetheatre.com.