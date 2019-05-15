The widely anticipated 10th annual Taste of Kutztown wine and beer tasting festival will take place from noon to 5 p.m. at Kutztown Park on June 8.
This Kutztown wine and beer festival is the largest fundraiser for the Kutztown Rotary Club. The proceeds from the event go to community projects like supporting community fire companies, libraries, and other services; combating hunger in local communities; and contributing to community youth and education programs. In addition, the Kutztown Rotary helps to support global charities and projects including the eradication of polio and Shelter Box Disaster Relief program.
The Taste of Kutztown is a fun filled event open to the public. Patrons of all ages can enjoy sampling from a multitude of food trucks, artisans, and music; those 21 and older can purchase a pass for unlimited tasting of wine and beer. Combined, there are more than 100 vendors filling the Kutztown Park grounds, with many more beer and wine vendors than last year.
Tickets are available for purchase online at tasteofkutztown.com or at Dunkelberger’s Jewelry, 281 West Main Street in Kutztown. Advance general admission tickets and VIP tickets include a souvenir tasting glass and unlimited wine and beer tasting throughout the event. VIP tickets include early admission at 11:30 and a French Quarter-themed food and wine paring event at 12:30 p.m. Group discounts are available for advance general admission or VIP tickets. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate.
This year’s event will continue the Run for the Wine 5K Road Race which was a successful addition to last year’s event. The race starts at 10 a.m. with registration and check-in beginning at 8:30 a.m. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers. In addition, winners in each age category will receive a uniquely labeled bottle of wine for age categories over 21 and gift cards for the under 21 category. Registrants are eligible for a general admission wine and beer tasting pass at a discounted rate. Registration is available the day of the race.
Event organizers are looking for volunteers to help the day of the event. Flexible shift schedules are available in a variety of roles. Volunteers are given a general admission pass and souvenir glass following their shift. Contact Jim Springer at volunteeers@tasteofkutztown.com if interested.