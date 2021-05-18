The Taste of Kutztown wine and beer tasting festival returns on June 12 after COVID restrictions canceled last year’s event.
"This is our biggest fundraiser that enables our Club to support many, many non-profits within our communities. We expect this to be a well attended event given the circumstances. People are eager to get out and enjoy themselves," said Kutztown Rotary Club President Connie Werley.
“Having canceled the 2020 event there is pent up demand for a day of fun outdoors and greater than ever financial needs among local charities,” said Kurt Rohrbach, Taste of Kutztown Coordinator, Rotary Club of Kutztown.
The Taste of Kutztown is a fun-filled event open to all ages held at Kutztown Park from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The event features food trucks, artisans, and music.
“Taste of Kutztown is a great event for the community,” said Rohrbach. “It gives people a day out enjoying the beautiful park along with strolling musicians, food, crafts plus wine, beer, spirits sampling and sales. Then, best of all worlds, the proceeds benefit local and regional charities.”
Those 21 and older can purchase a pass for unlimited tasting from at least 28 wine, beer, meadery, and distillery vendors.
“Excitement for this year's event is really building within the community. People are ready to relax, have fun, eat, and sample delicious Pennsylvania beverages in the great outdoors, setting this up to be one great day,” said Rohrbach.
The wine and beer festival is the largest fundraiser for the Kutztown Rotary Club. The proceeds from the event go to community projects like supporting community fire companies, libraries, and other services; combating hunger in local communities; and contributing to community youth and education programs. In addition, the Kutztown Rotary helps to support global charities and projects including the eradication of polio and Shelter Box Disaster Relief program.
Overall the Rotary Club expects to limit crowds to 75 percent of recent years’ attendance unless the state modifies restrictions.
“Being an outdoor event improves everyone's safety, yet masks and distancing are strongly encouraged. Also in the interest of health, we reduced early ticket sales by 25% to thin crowds,” he said. “We have reduced the overall number of vendors by 20%. But, we increased total wineries, breweries and distilleries to spread folks out more, since this is where people tend to congregate.
The Club also increased the distances between vendors. The entrance and registration area has been redesigned to allow social distancing.
Event organizers are looking for volunteers to help the day of the event. Flexible shift schedules are available in a variety of roles. Volunteers are given a general admission pass and souvenir glass following their shift. Contact Jim Springer at volunteeers@tasteofkutztown.com if interested.
Advance general admission tickets are $35 and include a souvenir tasting glass and unlimited wine, beer, meadery, and distillery tasting throughout the event. Group discounts are available for $25 each in a group of 6 or more. In addition, tickets can be purchased at the gate for $45.