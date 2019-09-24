Returning once again to the Berks County Heritage Center is the 38th Annual Heritage Festival. Taking place on Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., this interesting and exciting event provides a unique way for Berks County residents to learn about some of their local history and culture.
This one-day event features an abundance of activities including musical entertainment, crafts, displays, demonstrations, great food, and more. Sunday’s activities throughout the day feature a carriage and wagon show; draft horse driving activities; Wahoo Medicine Show and Phydeaux’s Flying Flea circus with George Esparza; The Pennsylvania Woodmobile Matt Dodd’s historical music programs at the Canal Center at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m.; children’s pedal tractor pull coordinated by the Old Time Plow Boys Club at 1:30 p.m.; and Red Bridge talks with Fred Moll at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Back again this year is Sue Kies: Trick Roper with shows throughout the day.
Bring your chairs to enjoy the entertainment on the stage by Sam Schmidthuber, Nashville Recording Artist and Berks County native from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; and Remington Ryde, 8 time Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America and contracted band for the Johnny Cash Hideaway Farm and Storyteller’s Museum in Tennessee at 2 to 4:30 p.m. The Carriage and Wagon Awards Presentation will be at 3 p.m.
Admission to the event is free, although a $5 parking fee is politely requested.
Over the course of the day, there will be arts and crafts vendors, antique farm equipment, the running of the Otto Engine in the Gruber Wagon Works at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., history of the Lenni Lenape Indians shared by Darius Puff. Also offered are tours of the Hiester Canal Center, Gruber Wagon Works, and Melcher’s Grist Mill. Food trucks will be available with some delicious festival food, including the infamous PA Farm Show Milkshakes.
The Berks County Heritage Center is located at 1102 Red Bridge Road, Reading, PA 19605. The entrance is adjacent to PennState Health/St. Joseph’s Hospital near the intersection of Route 222 and Route 183 in Bern Township.