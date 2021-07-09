The Borough of Kutztown’s 2021 Concert Series in the Park continues with the performance of The Fabulous Greaseband in the Kutztown Park bandshell from 7 to 9 p.m. on July 24.
The Oldies band is a seven-member group performing the best of the rock and roll oldies spanning the period from the 1950s through the 1990s. In their 40 plus years of existence, they continue to thrill crowds throughout the east coast with their sounds and show. The stage will come alive with the sounds of the memorable Doo Wop groups and Oldies bands of the era.
The Fabulous Greaseband pays tribute to artists such as Frankie Vali and the Four Seasons, The Beach Boys, Roy Orbison, The Righteous Brothers, Chuck Berry, Chubby Checker, The Platters, Elvis Pressley, and many other household names.
The band has become very popular as they bring their style and entertainment reminiscent of the great tribute bands as they dance and sing to some of the most popular and memorable hits and classics. If you like the sounds of the Oldies, then this is a must see performance. Enjoy seating in our covered bandshell, or bring your lawn chairs and blankets and grab a spot on the grass area surrounding the classic nostalgic Kutztown Park Bandshell. Come early, grab a bite to eat at the Park Concession stand, and plan to be here early as the concert proves to be a must see event.
The park concession stand run by Saucony Creek Grille will be open before and during the concert with a variety of food and drinks.
The concert will be held rain or shine in the covered Kutztown Park Bandshell.
Part of the Borough of Kutztown 2021 Concert Series in the Park, the concert series is free to the public and made possible by the Borough of Kutztown and the generous support of the following co-sponsors.
Major Sponsor: Kutztown Lions Club, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Russell E. Conrad, Inc., Kutztown Rod & Gun Club, and Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC.
Gold Sponsors: Kutztown Grange, and the Optimist Club of Kutztown.
Silver Sponsors: Halye’s Automotive, Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home, Inc., Barley/Snyder, Great Valley Consultants, Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., and The Windsor Press Inc.
Bronze Sponsor: Dewy Meadow Foods, First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union, Fleetwood Bank, Fulton Mortgage Company, Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network, Kutztown American Legion Baseball Assoc., Kutztown Historical Society, Kutztown Community Partnership, Kutztown Tavern, Mamma’s Delight Pizza & Restaurant, Messersmith, Keller & Sicher Family Dentistry, Silver Maple Veterinary Clinic, State Farm-Steve Drasher, Topton Family Practice.
For the safety of all the performers and all spectators in attendance, the Borough of Kutztown will be following all the mandated CDC, Pennsylvania State COVID-19 requirements regarding masking and social distancing as required. Signs will be posted at the bandshell and guidelines can be found on the Borough of Kutztown website. Thank you in advance for everyone’s cooperation as you attend, so we can continue to have a safe and enjoyable experience for all.