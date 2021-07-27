The Mudflaps will take the stage with their memorable sounds of the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s from 7 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 7.
Part of the Borough of Kutztown 2021 Concert Series in the Park, the free concert will be held rain or shine in the covered Kutztown Park Bandshell.
Under the leadership of Sam Alonge, The Mudflaps will bring their unique showmanship and vocals to the stage as they have for many years in the Concert Series, and became a crowd favorite along the way.
A premier oldies band of Eastern Pennsylvania that brings tribute to the sounds of the era, their high energy act has been delighting audiences for more than 35 years, recreating the hits made famous by the likes of Frankie Vali and the Four Seasons, The Beach Boys, Roy Orbison, The Righteous Brothers, Chuck Berry, Chubby Checker, The Blues Brothers, The Platters, Jay Black and the Americans, and many other household names, hits, and sounds of the Do Wop groups of that bygone era of the 50s and 60s.
The band has become very popular as they bring their style and entertainment reminiscent of the great bands as they perform the music of some of the most popular and memorable hits and classics. If you recall the great sounds of the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s, you grew up in that era, you like that style music, or just need an entertaining night out, this is a must see concert. Bring the family and friends, and get ready for a great time, great music, and a trip down memory lane.
The concerts this summer have been very well attended and seats inside the covered bandshell and spots for your lawn chairs outside have been filling up fast. Come early, get good seats and enjoy some time in our great Kutztown Park. The park concession stand, run by Saucony Creek Grille of Kutztown, will be open before and during the concert.
Free to the public, the concert series is made possible by the Borough of Kutztown and the support of the following co-sponsors:
Major Sponsor: Kutztown Lions Club, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Russell E. Conrad, Inc., Kutztown Rod & Gun Club, and Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC.
Gold Sponsors: Kutztown Grange, and the Optimist Club of Kutztown.
Silver Sponsors: Halye’s Automotive, Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home, Inc., Barley/Snyder, Great Valley Consultants, Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., and The Windsor Press Inc.
Bronze Sponsor: Dewy Meadow Foods, First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union, Fleetwood Bank, Fulton Mortgage Company, Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network, Kutztown American Legion Baseball Association, Kutztown Historical Society, Kutztown Community Partnership, Kutztown Tavern, Mamma’s Delight Pizza & Restaurant, Messersmith, Keller & Sicher Family Dentistry, Silver Maple Veterinary Clinic, State Farm-Steve Drasher, Topton Family Practice.
For the safety of all the performers and all spectators in attendance, the Borough of Kutztown will be following all the mandated CDC, Pennsylvania State COVID-19 requirements regarding masking and social distancing as required. Currently those guidelines do not require masks. Signs will be posted at the bandshell and guidelines can be found on the Borough of Kutztown website, so come prepared, as guidelines can change. Thank you in advance for everyone’s cooperation as you attend, so we can continue to have a safe and enjoyable experience for all.