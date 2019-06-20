The Ringgold Band returns to perform on stage at the Kutztown Park Bandshell from 7 to 9 p.m. on June 29 as part of this year’s Borough of Kutztown’s 2019 Concert Series in the Park.
The Ringgold Band is proud to be one of America’s first community bands. They were formed in 1852 and have been performing continuous over the past 165 years. The band is under the direction of Jim Seidel and continues to entertain concertgoers throughout southeastern Pennsylvania at various church, community and civic functions.
Although times have changed since the inception of the band in 1852, enjoyable music remains timeless. Audiences of all ages will enjoy the marches, the Broadway tunes, and various melodies of the time-honored traditions of concert band music to satisfy any audience. The band is comprised of many local musicians from the Berks County area and beyond. The diverse concert program will include familiar classics as well as new works, show tunes and familiar marches
The park concession stand Mad Dogs in the Park will be open before and during the concert with a variety of foods and drink, ranging from a variety of dogs, wraps, salads, various varieties of fries, chicken tenders, and many other items for your enjoyment. So come early, bring your appetite for music and food and grab dinner or a snack in the Kutztown Park.
The concert is part of the Borough of Kutztown 2019 Concert Series in the Park and will be held rain or shine in the covered Kutztown Park Bandshell. The concert series, free to the public, is made possible by the Borough of Kutztown and the generous support of the following co-sponsors.
