The Woman’s Club of Birdsboro canceled its 2020 Car Show, scheduled for Sept. 20, due to coronavirus concerns.
“The Car Show committee and the Board of Directors decided the difficulty to social distance and provide the delicious food and entertainment our faithful followers have grown to expect was too much of a risk for all involved,” The Woman’s Club announced in a July 16 release. “We ask that our loyal sponsors will continue to support us as we plan our 2021 Car Show.”
The 2021 event is tentatively scheduled to be held on Sept. 19, 2021.
The Club hopes to resume its regular meetings on Sept. 22. Meetings are held the 4th Tuesday of every month from September to May at 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s UCC Sunday School building, 2nd and Washington Streets, Birdsboro.
“We welcome new members and their ideas to build our fundraising efforts,” said the club in the release.
The Woman’s Club of Birdsboro was established in 1937. It is a nonprofit organization with the purpose of improving the community. The women host many events throughout the year including the Car Show in September and a Bingo in March, scheduled for March 7, 2021. The Woman’s Club awards various scholarships to graduating seniors of Daniel Boone High School. Other beneficiaries of our fund raisers are the Boone Area Library, Birdsboro-Union Fire Department, Birdsboro Police Department, Mission Trip Birdsboro, and the Birdsboro Community Memorial Center.