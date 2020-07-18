July 31
Good Fellowship Riding Club: 724 Monocacy Creek Road, Birdsboro. Friday Night Fun Show starts 7 p.m. Open Point Show starts 9 a.m. Upcoming shows Aug. 9, Sept. 13. www.goodfellowshipridingclub.com
Aug. 16
A Cruise Through Boyertown: This year instead of hosting Cruise Night, Building a Better Boyertown hosts A Cruise Through Boyertown on Aug. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cars can join in anytime, any where along the posted route. Sponsored by Fred Beans Ford of Boyertown. Directions to be joined anywhere along the route: There is no start/stop point. Right one West Philadelphia Ave., Right on South Madison Street, Right on East Second Street, Right on South Walnut Street, Right on West Philadelphia Ave.
AARP
All in-person AARP events canceled until the end of 2020: canceled events include all in-person AARP chapter meetings. AARP chapters play an important role in your lives and in your local community, so you should feel free to hold meetings via phone, Skype, or other ways of convening virtually, as allowed in the AARP chapter bylaws.
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Children's Story Time: July 30 at 10 to 10:30 a.m. via Zoom for ages 2 and older. Stories, songs, activities, and crafts. Select story times include materials for a free craft that may be picked up at the library at a later date. (Miss Laura will provide instructions.) Zoom Meeting ID: 722 7819 4940 Password: 9CKsSG
BOYERTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Participate in virtual programs: connect via Zoom links from the library website (https://www.berkslibraries.org/branch/boyertown) and from posts on the library Facebook page (@boyertownlibraryfan) and on Instagram (@boyertown.library & @boyertownlibraryyouth).
Saturday STEAM (all ages): Participate in STEAM activities from home. The library will post on Facebook and Instagram a project idea to encourage exploration of science, technology, engineering, art, or math. Post what you discover.
Teen Short Story Contest: Teens encouraged to submit short story for the library's summer writing contest. Stories should be up to 2,500 words (about 10 pages). Submissions should be double-spaced, Times New Roman 12pt (variations allowed if needed for the plot). Send as a PDF attachment to Lisa at boyertownlibraryyouth@gmail.com. Entries must be received by Aug. 15 at 5 p.m.
Build Your Story: Event for families of preschool to school age children that will be held on Thursdays through Aug. 13. Using materials available at home try an activity posted by the library. Have fun playing together!