Fire crews from Virginville, Kutztown, Kempton, Hamburg, Port Clinton, and Shoemakersville responded to a tractor trailer truck fire in the stone parking lot across from Peter Bros. Meats on West Penn Avenue in Lenhartsville at 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 20. The truck was hauling lumber. There were no injuries. Historically, when fires break out on tractor trailers, the brakes lock up, overheat and catch the tires on fire, according to David Reimer Sr.