Twin sisters Isabella and Bridgette McCooey were nominated for the Twin Valley Homecoming Court with Isabella winning Homecoming Queen. Isabella’s date James Newswanger was voted King.
Bridgette McCooey was escorted by her father, Patrick McCooey. Bridgette is currently the president of National Honor Society at the high school in addition to being involved with Mini THON, LINK, and History Club. Bridgette is also a member of the Twin Valley girls’ soccer team while also playing travel soccer. Bridgette’s favorite high school memory is the LINK trip from last spring. After high school, Bridgette plans on studying marketing and Spanish at the University of Pittsburgh.
Queen Isabella McCooey was escorted by her mother, Wendy McCooey. Izzy is involved in National Honor Society, TSA, FFA, History Club, and Mini THON in addition to playing soccer for Twin Valley and the Rage soccer club. Izzy has loved being able to play soccer with her best friends throughout high school. After graduation, Izzy plans on attending college, go into the Navy, and ultimately work in law enforcement.
King Jimmy Newswanger was escorted by his mother Rose Howeanga and father Jim Newswanger. Jimmy is serving this year as the senior class vice president in addition to being a member of National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, Student Council, LINK, TSA, Mini THON, and TVHS Heroes. Jimmy’s favorite memory from his high school career has been spending time with his friends at events like the football games and dances. After graduation, Jimmy plans on attending a university for pre-med to then enroll in a program to become a physician’s assistant.