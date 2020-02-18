The Twin Valley High School Theater Arts program this March is proud to present “NEWSIES,” a high-energy show about the newsboys strike of 1899.
“NEWSIES” is set in New York City, 1899. Jack Kelly (TV junior Conner Lawler) and his ragtag team of newsboys make a meager living selling newspapers on the city streets. But when the prices of “papes” are hiked and the newsies are hung out to dry, there is nothing left to do but “open the gates and seize the day!”
Led by charismatic Jack and an independent young newspaper reporter Katherine Plummer (TV sophomore Elise Leid), the newsies form a union and organize a strike against the greedy publisher of the New York World. Can a group of idealistic newsboys win against a foe as powerful as acclaimed publisher Joseph Pulitzer?
Inspired by the true story of the 1899 Newsboys Strike, NEWSIES is a happy and heartwarming musical that captures the strength that young people have when they join together and stand up against injustice. With a funny, poignant book by Harvey Feirstein and stunning music by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman — including the show-stopping "Seize the Day", power ballad “Santa Fe” and lovely new songs like Katherine’s “Watch What Happens' — NEWSIES is a classic with the power to inspire.
Performances will be March 19, 20 and 21 at 7 p.m. with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. on March 22 and held at Twin Valley High School, 4897 N. Twin Valley Road, Elverson.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for students. Tickets can be purchased at the door on a first-come, first-served basis, or you can pre-order tickets on the NEWSIES website at https://sites.google.com/tvsd.info/newsies2020/home.
A special Senior Citizen’s performance and breakfast is planned on March 18 starting at 8 a.m. Show starts at 9:15 a.m. Cost is $6, and reservations for this performance must be made in advance by e-mailing Jessie Miller at JeMiller@tvsd.org.
NEWSIES (Cast):
Jack Kelly: Conner Lawler
Davey: Gary Meals
Crutchie: Mia Basilio
Katherine Plumber: Elise Leid
Joseph Pulitzer: Reid Simmons
Medda Larkin: Catherine Ramage
Race: Evan Lydon
Les: Wesley Jones
Producer: Jessie Miller
Director: Becka Melanios
Stage Director: Adam Sanders
Pit Conductor: Tonna Dieter
Choral Directors: Tonna Dieter and Christina Briedinger
Choreographer: Nicole Weaver
Prop Master: Michele Algier
Costumers: Andi Lydon and Wendy Clayton
Light and Sound technician: Jimmy Kuhn
Assistant Choreographer: Susan Findley
Production Assistant: Carol Newlin