Two casts take the stage for Fleetwood Community Theatre’s production of the Tony Award-winning musical comedy “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” performing at Willow Creek Elementary School on May 16, 17 and 18.
Cast One is the younger cast, comprised of students from grades 4-11 playing the spellers. With a larger ensemble and a G-rated script, this cast takes the stage May 16 at 7 p.m. and May 18 at 2 p.m.
Cast Two is the "older" cast who will be performing the script as presented on Broadway (more of a PG version). They will take the stage May 17 and May 18 at 7 p.m.
Four audience volunteers are needed for each performance. To be part of the show without any rehearsals, just stop by the table in the lobby before the performance.
The story follows six students whom have made it to the County Spelling Bee from their school districts. Chip Tolentino is last year's champ and is back to defend his title. His opportunity just might be derailed by adolescent misfortunes.
Leaf Coneybear was the 3rd place finisher in his school district and finds himself at the Bee despite his less than stellar GPA.
Logianne Schwartzandgrubienere is the youngest competitor. She is there to win the hearts of America and make her two dads proud.
Marcy Park is the parochial school attendee and a prodigy in multiple activities including sports, music, and languages.
William Barfeé is also back at the Bee after having to forfeit last year due to allergic reaction to peanuts. He and his "magic foot" hope to take home the trophy this year.
The final contestant is Olive Ostrovsky - a lonely little girl who has befriended the dictionary because her mother is in Ashram and her father works too much.
Organized by the 3rd annual Bee Winner Rona Lisa Peretti and officiated by Vice Principal Doug Panch, you are quite literally taken to the spelling bee to end all bees! Don't worry, each student who misspells a word has a shoulder to cry on with Michele "Mitch" Mahoney. She hands out juice boxes and comforting words to each contestant who hears that crazy little "DING" after each incorrect spelling.
This production is directed by Tara Sands, assisted by Micah Wentzel, music direction by LeAnne Zettlemoyer, and choreographed by Ashley Frankhouser and her junior choreographer Hallie Barrell.
Performed with permission from Musical Theatre International, the music and lyrics are by William Finn, book by Rachel Sheinkin, and conceived by Rebecca Feldman, with additional material by Jay Reiss. The show ran on Broadway for almost three years for a total of 1,136 performances. In 2005, it was nominated for six Tony Awards and won two: Best Book of a Musical, and Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical to Dan Folger as “William Barfeé.”
To purchase tickets, call 484-793-0918 or go online at fleetwoodcommunitytheatre.com.
CASTS in order of Appearance
Rona Lisa Peretti – Geanna Steinmetz/LeAnne Zettlemoyer
Chip Tolentino – Jackson Kessler/ John Eric Son
Logianne Schwartzandgrubeniere – Peyton Polanco/ Cassidy Vees
Leaf Coneybear – Ian Miller/ Austin Farrar
William Barfeé – Evan Watkins
Marcy Park – Mackenzie Heffner/Emilee Cooper
Olive Ostrovski – Kylie Schroeder/Ashley Calderon
Vice Principal Doug Panch – Stephen Miller/ Stanley Durlak
Michele “Mitch” Mahoney – Leah Zettlemoyer/Melissa Kopicz
Mom Coneybear – Paige Rothermel/Adina Melendez
Carl Schwartz – Austin Farrar
Dan Grubeniere – John Eric Son
Jesus – Emily Ellis/Paige Rothermel
Olive’s Mom – Paola Loaiza/ Cathy Leibensperger
Olive’s Dad – John Eric Son/Stanley Durlak
Angels & Coneybear Siblings:
Marigold – Angelyna Guiguema
Pinecone – Jackie Stuber
Landscape – Hannah Steinmetz
Brooke – Zoe Bean
Raisin – Lydee Guillaume
Paul – Josh Steinmetz