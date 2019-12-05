The Berks County Parks and Recreation Department invites the community to come out to Gring’s Mill Park for the annual Holiday Lights program. This year’s theme is “A Wintry Woodland Christmas!”
The annual Holiday Lights at Gring’s Mill kicked off Dec. 5 and runs the month of December, open Thursdays through Sundays, 6 to 9 p.m. Park visitors can walk around the grounds to view a light display highlighting the historic buildings and landscaping around the park.
Warm up in the barn by the fireplace listening to live music each night from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Kids can visit with Santa in the lower level of the barn next to the snack bar; and kids of all ages will love visiting the model train display in the former generation station building on the bridge.
Dec. 12: Old Time Christmas Songs & Instruments with Keith Brintzenhoff at 6:30 & 7:30 p.m. and Ice Sculpting Demos
Dec. 13: Berks Holiday Tubadors
Dec. 14: Beverly McDevitt & Live Reindeer
Dec. 15: Brass Menagerie
Dec. 19: “Celtic Seasonings” with Ken Gehret & Irish Mist & Ice Sculpting Demos
Dec. 20: The Williams Duo
Dec. 21: The Magic of Daniel Clemente at 6:30 & 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 22: Crow Hill
Dec. 26: Harp & Soul
Dec. 27: Stephanie Grace
Dec. 28: Harrisburg Mandolin Ensemble
Dec. 29: Little Lehigh Band
Visit with real Reindeer from Spruce Run Farm https://sprucerunfarm.com/ on Dec. 14. Watch the artists of Sculpted Ice Works http://www.sculptediceworks.com/index.html in action on Dec. 12 and 19.
Kids and Families will enjoy the free Holiday Workshops with crafts and entertainment on Dec. 15 from 1 to 4 p.m. Grammy-nominee Roy Owen entertains kids on Dec. 15 with his Music & Good Time Family Fun.
The park will be closed and dark, Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and holidays. Gring’s Mill Park will close at 4:30 p.m. to daytime visitors for the month of December and reopen at 5:45 p.m. A $5 per car parking donation is requested at the park entrance.
This program is presented by the Berks County Parks and Recreation Department. For more information, call 610-374-2944, visit www.countyofberks.com/parks or find on Facebook or Instagram under Berks County Parks and Recreation. Gring’s Mill Recreation Area is located at 2083 Tulpehocken Road, Wyomissing.