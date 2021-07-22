The Dreibelbis Farm Historical Society welcomes visitors back to the Historic Dreibelbis Farm in Virginville for the Pennsylvania German Farm Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 21.
After COVID restrictions canceled last year’s festival, Ned Dresher of the Dreibelbis Farm Historical Society is eager to welcome the public to the 180-plus-acre farm that has been owned by the Dreibelbis family for more than 240 years.
“People need to get out and about, to associate with others,” said Dresher. “Especially in this time of divisiveness when we seem quick to push and trumpet what separates us, gathering with others in fun, in learning, and celebrating culture and nature is life-sustaining.”
A non-profit organization, the mission of the Dreibelbis Farm Historical Society is to preserve and protect the Historic Dreibelbis Farm and to make it available to the public for educational, historical, and environmental purposes.
“The festival is our way of sharing something we're passionate about. We love Pennsylvania German history and this is how we do it,” said Dresher.
Built in the 1860s, the un-remodeled Dreibelbis farmhouse is a living reminder of Pennsylvania German rural life in Berks County. Tours of the main house will be offered for an entrance fee.
On the farm grounds, attendees will step back through time to watch Pennsylvania German rural work-life featuring old-time tools, farming activities and old-time games for children. Demonstrations of life on the farm will include kitchen crafts, butchering, dairy chores, spinning and quilting.
“As an officer, a board member, a regular volunteer, and a contributor to and of the Dreibelbis Farm Historical Society and one who is not part of the extended Dreibelbis family, I simply hope that folks can catch a glimpse of what life was like for the folks who lived on and worked a Pennsylvania farm 100 to 200 years ago,” said Dresher.
The festival will also feature expanded Native American displays this year, as well as an opportunity to explore the farm property on a hay ride and on nature hikes.
“This site also offers two marvelous features that are not part of its Pennsylvania German heritage: we're on the location of a very, very large Native American village from the 1400-1700s and the farm's wetlands offer a great opportunity for city and suburban dwellers to learn a bit about ‘the wild side’ of Pennsylvania,” he said.
In the barn theatre, speakers will present programs about local archaeology, Native American storytelling and local Civil War history. Music will be performed throughout the day. Food will be available also.
“I enjoy the enthusiasm of our visitors, the rich talents of our craft and historical demonstrators, the sound of cows temporarily inhabiting our usually animal-empty barn, the melodies of country music ringing among the old buildings, and the excited, swirling activity in what on most other days is a very quiet, peaceful place,” said Dresher.
There is no admission charge to the festival and parking is $3. The event will be held rain or shine.
The Historic Dreibelbis Farm is located on Route 143 south of the village of Virginville. GPS address is 356 Hard Hill Road, Hamburg, PA. Parking is available on-site.
For more information visit www.Dreibelbisfarm.org, “Historic Dreibelbis Farm" on Facebook or contact Mark Dreibelbis at 610-488-7896.