Celebrating its 13th year and coming just a few days before the official first day of Fall is West Reading's Fall Festival on Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Fully spanning the 400-700 blocks of Penn Avenue, the streets are closed so festival goers can indulge in 200 craft and retail vendors, including a wide array of food and beverage choices and music starting at noon on three stages.
As always, there is plenty of fun for families featuring a free Kid's Inflatable Zone on 7th Avenue sponsored by Reading City Church and Classic Harley Davidson will be activating the 400 block with a Kid's Course, demos, and more throughout the day. The newly opened West Reading Motor Club will host the 400 block music stage ending the day with an after party featuring Frog Holler beginning about 8:30 p.m.
The Title Sponsor for the 2019 Fall Festival is Customers Bank. Additional sponsors include Classic Harley Davidson, Chatty Monks, Rebel Hive Meadery, University Wine Company, Eight Oaks Distillery and Reading Distilling Guild. Chatty Monks will bring out its beer truck for a "beer garden" on 6th Avenue South. West Reading's Mayor, Andrew Kearney, will be hosting a "Smash a Car" Fundraiser just beyond the beer garden to raise funds for the West Reading Police Department. Fundraiser tickets will be sold noon to 3 p.m. and the demolition starts soon after.
The 6th Avenue stage will feature headliner Jeffrey Gaines at 6:45 p.m. Gaines has performed live on Good Morning America, Late Night with Conan O'Brien, VH-1 and A&E's Breakfast with the Arts, as well as, high rotation video play on VH-1 and MTV. He has toured the globe, touring with everyone from Tom Petty to Stevie Nicks, Tori Amos, Tracy Chapman, Melissa Etheridge, Sting, Shawn Colvin, The Bacon Brothers and Joe Jackson. He has released seven full length albums. In addition to his own songs, like the hits "Hero In Me" and "Always Be," his acoustic live version of Peter Gabriel's "In Your Eyes" was a Top 40 hit.
Be sure to find this event on our "Visit West Reading" Facebook page for all the latest updates. This is a rain or shine event. Free and open to the public.
2019 West Reading Fall Festival Entertainment Stage Schedules
6th Avenue North Stage (by Chef Alan's)
12:15 – 1 p.m.: The Jake Joyce Band
1:20 – 2 p.m.: Benjamin Vo Blues Band
2:20 – 3 p.m.: ALow
3:20 – 4 p.m.: GlassBeard
4:20 – 5:15 p.m.: Shame
5:40 – 6:30 p.m.: Martini Bros.
6:45 – 8 p.m.: Jeffrey Gaines
‘Dance Your Dreams’ - Dance Team Performance at noon and 1:10 p.m.
7th Avenue North Stage (by Nonno Alby's)
12 –12:40 p.m.: The Rudiments
1 – 1:40 p.m.: Troy Witman
2 – 2:40 p.m.: Creatures of Content
3 – 3:40 p.m.: Metal J
4 – 4:40 p.m.: Mo7s
5 – 5:40 p.m.: The Undercoats
6 – 6:40 p.m.: ROLAND
400 Block Stage (at West Reading Motor Club)
4:30 – 5:30 p.m.: Devil’s Advocate
6 – 7 p.m.: …And You, Brutus?
8:30 – 10 p.m.: Frog Holler