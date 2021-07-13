The world’s largest inflatable Slip ‘N Slide Tubing Course, stretching over 1.5 miles on more than 20 courses down one of the Lehigh Valley’s largest mountains, opened at Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Macungie July 16.
“Slide the Slopes is a safe, fun, and wet adventure where our guests can spend time in a dazzling outdoor setting, enjoying a variety of courses of various lengths, soaking up the sunshine, and being able to reconnect with friends and family this summer,” said Ryan Davis, owner, Slide the Slopes in a release.
Davis said Slide the Slopes is one of the most unique and memorable water tubing experiences in the country featuring a series of inflatable slides and courses that stretches the length of one of the largest mountains in the Lehigh Valley.
“It’s the perfect summer vacation or staycation attraction for anyone from the Mid-Atlantic region to be high atop the Lehigh Valley and sliding down at a rapid speed while staying cool on an inner tube,” said Davis.
“As a four-season resort, we’re excited to partner with Slide the Slopes to bring new and exciting opportunities for guests to visit Bear Creek Mountain and experience our resort this summer,” said Erin Visco-Chapman, General Manager, Bear Creek Mountain Resort, in a release. “We hope guests who Slide the Slopes will join us and make it an extending stay and enjoy a family fun stay.”
The family-friendly outdoor super slide is open daily, Wednesday through Sunday noon to 6 p.m., weather dependent, through Sept. 6. Participants ages 4 and older will have unlimited access to the Slide the Slopes in two-hour increments. Bear Creek’s Magic Carpet and Triple Chair shuttles guests to the top of the course. Additional COVID protocols will be in place to ensure the health and safety of patrons and staff throughout the summer. Parking is free at the Slide The Slopes dedicated entrance area. Purchase tickets at www.SlideTheSlopes.com.
The resort also added other new outdoor activities, some being strictly hotel guest amenities, while others are available to the public or offered to corporate clients. The Mountain Activity Center was established earlier this year as a centralized location for these activities.
“The goal for our Mountain Activities department is to get people outside and enjoying the nature that Bear Creek has to offer,” said Jake Henschel, Mountain Activity Center Coordinator. “We love seeing people have fun doing unique things that help move them out of their comfort zones and into a good place.”
Currently, hotel guests have access to archery, ax throwing, guided mountain SXS tours, and yoga. All these ticketed items can be pre-purchased online or day-of but quantities are limited and may sell out. Guests can also access exclusive hotel amenities such as pond activities, lawn games, disc golf, tennis and basketball.
The hotel front desk will continue to serve guests in their regular capacity, but the Mountain Activity Center provides another way for them to easily access everything at the resort.
“Creating this center gives us a great foundation to build upon,” said Marketing Director Gary Kline. “We are working to create a cohesive guest experience that we can keep growing year after year.”
The Mountain Activity Center is located in the lodge plaza next to the ski rental building. This location was chosen because of its familiarity to guests who visit Bear Creek in the winter.
“If you know the resort’s history, it’s no secret that our Snowsports School and other winter mountain operational departments are well established. This activity center is the next major step in bringing it all together to truly become a reputable year-round resort that can resonate with both the local community and destination visitors,” said Marketing Content Strategist Arialle Hess.
With a giant swing and mountain bike rentals becoming available in the next few weeks, as well as the partnership with Slide the Slopes, there will be even more activities to do this summer.
For more information about Bear Creek’s outdoor offerings, visit bcmr.com or follow Bear Creek on social media.