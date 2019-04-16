Boyertown Community Library will be celebrating the 100th Anniversary of Children's Book Week April 29 to May 5.
“Children's Book Week brings a special opportunity for our community to experience the many benefits of reading together. Sharing books can be a fun and free recreational activity that builds a lifelong love of learning,” said Lisa Rand Youth Services Coordinator, Boyertown Community Library.
On April 30 at 6:30 p.m., Boyertown author Pamela Tuck will lead a family storytime for Día, a nationally recognized initiative that emphasizes the importance of literacy for all children from all backgrounds. On May 4 at 11 a.m. Kutztown author Kevin McCloskey visits to share his book “Snails Are Just My Speed.”
“Do you ever wonder about the creators behind the books on library shelves? Our special guests will bring inspiration and offer our youth examples of local people with successful, creative careers,” said Rand.
Boyertown resident Pamela Tuck is the author of “As Fast as Words Could Fly,” “Color Struck” and “The Adventures of Sheldon the Mushroom.” Her newest title, “Mother of Many,” is a picture book based on her experience as mother of 11 children.
“Mrs. Tuck has visited many schools and literature conferences, sharing her love of reading and helpful advice on creating stories,” said Rand.
Kutztown author and illustrator Kevin McCloskey is the author of the popular Giggle and Learn hardcover comics series from Toon Books, including “We Dig Worms,” “Snails Are Just My Speed,” “The Real Poop on Pigeons,” and “Something’s Fishy.” His first children’s picture book, “Mrs. Fitz’s Flamingos,” was a selection of the Children’s Book of the Month Club.
“These titles use humor and facts to explore interesting aspects of the natural world. He has written about worm, snails, pigeons, and fish. While visiting our library McCloskey will stage a worm race and give a drawing lesson,” said Rand.
Throughout the week, visit a bookmaking station in the children’s area or design a bookmark.
“Don't miss this chance to celebrate the 100th children's book race and to see the first ever worm race at Boyertown Community Library!”
To RSVP, call the library at 610-369-0496.