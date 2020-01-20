Yocum Institute for Arts Education is pleased to host the 2020 Annual Senior High School Juried Art Exhibit.
The Opening Reception will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26 from 2 to 4 p.m. with an award ceremony being held at 2:45 p.m. The exhibit will run until Feb. 9.
Each year, the Yocum Institute for Arts Education welcomes aspiring young artists from Berks County to submit their work for a juried exhibit to be held at the Yocum Institute.
This provides students with an opportunity to present their original works of art to the public in a professional gallery setting as well as compete for cash prizes and tuition to Institute classes.
The competition is open to all full-time Senior High school students that reside in or attend school in Berks County. The original work presented will feature oil, watercolor, mixed media, acrylic paint, sculpture, and 3D art.
The exhibit will be judged by Michele Byrne.
Michele is recognized for her figurative plein air work and in recent years for her dynamic palette knife paintings. She is the recipient of the 2019 Coggins Award. Michele lives and works in Reading, PA. However, she travels extensively, painting in various locations including, Manhattan, Paris, California, Colorado and Key West, Florida. Michele was a Faculty Demonstrator for the Annual PleinAir Convention in San Francisco, CA in 2019 as well as Monterey, CA in April of 2014. She has won numerous awards in her plein air and studio work including most recently the Coggins Award, 2019 President’s Choice Award, American Impressionist Society, 2018.
The Senior High School Juried Art Exhibit Coggins Award will be presented to the overall best in show. In addition, senior high school students will be awarded with 1st – 3rd place awards and will have the chance to win the Deb and Fred Gurman Award (for the student who takes the most risk) and the Berks Art Alliance Award (merit award).
Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony at 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 26.
For any questions or concerns regarding the Senior High School Juried Art Exhibit, please feel free to call 610.376.1576 or e-mail sgibson@yocuminstitute.org.