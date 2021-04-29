The Fleetwood Community Theatre presents Disney’s “Aladdin Jr.” at The Evergreen German Club in Fleetwood on May 14 and 15 at 7 p.m.
The 60-minute musical, designed for school-aged performers, is based on the 1992 Disney film and the 2014 Broadway adaptation. The Fleetwood Community Theatre cast includes 25 students (who range in age from 4 to 18) directed by Emilee Cooper, music direction by LeAnne Zettlemoyer, and choreographed by Darice Hoffmann.
“After postponing the production from December 2020 due to COVID restrictions, we are grateful that we are able to bring live theatre back to the Fleetwood area this spring. The Board of Directors at The Evergreen Club have been a big part of being able to make that happen by sharing their pavilion area with FCT again,” said the theatre’s artistic director, Tara Sands. “It is another great partnership between organizations, as we help each other get past the shutdown.”
Join Aladdin (Ian Miller, Fleetwood), Jasmine (Alyssa Bridges, Kutztown), and the fast-talking, wisecracking Genie (Leah Zettlemoyer, Kempton) as they discover mystical caves, take magic carpet rides, and outwit the evil sorcerer, Jafar (Jackson Kessler, Fleetwood).
Adapted especially for young performers, this musical includes favorite Alan Menken songs such as “Friend Like Me,” “A Whole New World,” and “Prince Ali,” as well as new songs added for the Broadway production. With new, colorful characters and nonstop adventure, Aladdin JR. aims to be a crowd-pleaser for all ages.
Disney’s Aladdin JR. is presented through special arrangement with, and all materials are provided by, Music Theatre International, a theatrical licensing agency that grants theatres from around the world the rights to perform musicals from Broadway and beyond.
The Fleetwood Community Theatre production of Disney’s Aladdin Jr. has music by Alan Menken; lyrics by Howard Ashman, Tim Rice, and Chad Beguelin; book by Chad Beguelin. The show is based on the Disney film written by Ron Clements, John Musker, Ted Elliot, and Terry Rossio, and directed and produced by Ron Clements and John Musker.
A not-for-profit 501(c)(3) volunteer organization of theatre lovers, Fleetwood Community Theatre is currently in its 34th season. FCT is committed to the education and development of their membership within the theatre arts program by offering opportunities to all ages both on-stage and behind the scenes. As an outlet of quality musical, dramatic, and ensemble productions, it encourages and supports local youth to pursue performing arts opportunities through school, church, collegiate or other local productions. For more information on FCT, visit fleetwoodcommunitytheatre.com or like on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FleetwoodTheatre.
For information on purchasing tickets visit fleetwoodcommunitytheatre.com — all tickets sales are online only. Adult tickets are $12, Students (grade k-12) are $10, and children 4 and under are free.