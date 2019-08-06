In anticipation of the 100th Anniversary of Women's Suffrage in America, a group of nonprofits, educational institutions and individuals have formed the Berks Women's History Alliance to provide a framework for Berks County's celebration of 100 years of women having the right to vote.
Under the banner The Berks Suffrage 2020 Centennial, the Alliance promotes activities and exhibits of its member groups, encourages widespread community participation, and provides networking opportunities for interested organizations and individuals. In addition to facilitating county-wide collaboration around the 100 year anniversary, the Alliance plans to host a culminating celebratory event on Aug. 26, 2020 at the Doubletree Hotel, Reading.
"We encourage groups to think about how they might observe this milestone next year. We also encourage interested parties to check out our website and join the Alliance." said Penny Guido, one of the founding members of the Alliance.
"We take for granted that women can go into a polling place and vote in America, but my grandmother didn't take it for granted!" said Hallie Vaughan, another leader. "This was a long, hard-fought struggle to secure this basic democratic right for America's women. It is a milestone worth celebrating."
The Berks Women's History Alliance is spearheaded by the former members of the Berks County Commission for Women and the Berks History Center and has about 70 initial members including the League of Women Voters of Berks County, the American Association of University Women, the Reading Public Library, Girls Scouts of America, BCTV, YMCA of Reading and Berks County, the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance, Berks County Public Libraries, Alvernia University, Safe Berks, and many more.
The website, www.berkssuffrage2020centennial.org, will serve as a clearinghouse for information about the 2020 celebrations and include a calendar of group members' activities and events.
Since the inception of the Berks Women's History Alliance, its leaders have focused on launching the website, recruiting volunteers and engaging member organizations. Meetings are held at the Berks History Center, located at 940 Centre Ave. Reading, PA 19601. Refer to the website for meeting dates.
To learn more about Women' Suffrage and The Berks Suffrage 2020 Centennial go to www.berkssuffrage2020centennial.org. Also you can check out the women's suffrage articles on our face book page at: www.facebook.com/BerksWHA.