As Brownie Troop #1759 worked on the Girl Scout Journey, “It’s Your Story, Tell It”, they wrote a letter to the Mayor of Boyertown, Marianne Deery. In part it read, “We would like to get involved in a project that would help keep Boyertown a clean and pretty place to live, work and play. We are writing to you to see if we might be able to meet with you to determine what we can do as a service project. We would love it, if you could help us make this project come true so that Boyertown can be the best it can.”
Marianne Deery met with the girls and together they decided to plant flowers in an area in front of borough hall. On Monday, May 20, the girls and the mayor planted the flowers. Throughout the summer, the girls and parents will take turns to pull weeds and water the flowers in the garden.