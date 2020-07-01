The 2020 MABA Business Expo - held annually in May - will be hosted this year during the Hay Creek Festival at Joanna Furnace on Sept. 11-13.
The MABA Business Expo rents tables to a variety of businesses to display their business, sell items or bringing their trucks for show. The past two years, the Expo was moved inside to avoid dealing with weather-related issues.
In March 2020, the Executive Board met with Mark Zerr, executive director of Hay Creek Historical Association, to discuss how MABA could combine their event with their Hay Creek Festival in early September, which attracts thousands of people. The MABA Executive Board decided to hold the 2020 MABA Business Expo at Joanna Furnace during the Hay Creek Festival.
The MABA Business Expo will be held in a large tent accommodating approximately 20 businesses. The tent will be located at a prime site as you come off the parking lot and near the food vendors. More discussion will be made as to how to fill those spaces.
Businesses will be encouraged to rent the space for the entire three days, although we can accommodate those who wish to attend fewer days (but the tables must be filled for the whole event). Vendors would be able to park in a nearby parking area (not be shuttled over by bus).
For more information about MABA, visit www.maba-online.com.