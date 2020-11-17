Amazon’s new fulfillment center in Hamburg opened for business and welcomed new associates inside the one-million-square-foot building for the first time this month to celebrate its Day One of operation.
To celebrate their opening, leaders at the new fulfillment center surprised Helping Harvest Food Bank with a $30,000 monetary donation. The funding will help the food bank support increased demand due to COVID-19 and payment for food related to shortages throughout the province.
“Helping Harvest is incredibly grateful for Amazon’s generous donation,” said Doug Long Helping Harvest Director of Development. “The COVID crisis has swelled the lines of local families seeking food assistance. The amazing $30,000 gift from Amazon will go a long way in helping place food on the plates of hungry families throughout the difficult months to come. We look forward to further developing our partnership with Amazon in the fight against hunger.”
Employees at this site will play integral roles within Amazon’s customer fulfillment operations – everything from receiving inventory, picking and shipping customer orders, and supporting network logistics.
“Amazon is a great place to work with highly competitive pay, benefits from day-one, and training programs for in-demand jobs,” said Amazon Hamburg site leader Edward Buddenhagen. “It's an exciting day as we officially open our doors at our new fulfillment center in Berks County.”