The Berks County Workforce Development Board was awarded $110,955 by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.
The Business-Education Partnership grant is intended to help schools and employers collaborate to better prepare students for in-demand careers. Dan Fogerty, director and CEO of Berks WDB, said the money will fund four projects: career exploration camps for Berks Career & Technology Center and Reading Muhlenberg Career & Technology Center; the Berks County Career Pathways Alliance; Manufacturers Resource Center’s “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing?” contest; and PA Dream Team.
Each of the programs is designed to provide students career education and knowledge of potential career paths, as well as aid employers and businesses in advising schools and educational organizations about workforce needs.
The Department of Labor & Industry awarded 19 grants totaling $2.4 million to local workforce development boards.
“These investments will give students the technical training they need to get good-paying jobs when they join the workforce,” said Gov. Tom Wolf in a statement. “Building business and education partnerships will help ensure our students have the skills they need to succeed in today’s economy, while simultaneously creating new generations of highly-skilled workers for Pennsylvania employers.”
State lawmakers from Berks County applauded the grant.
“This is an example of the state putting federal money to work today to better prepare the next generation for the jobs they will need tomorrow,” said Rep. Thomas Caltagirone, a Reading Democrat.
“These grants help in two ways: they prepare our students with the skills they need for in-demand jobs, and they facilitate relationships between schools and future employers,” said Rep. Mark Rozzi, a Muhlenberg Township Democrat. “This announcement will not only help students of today, but it’s my hope the relationships created because of this grant will continue to pay dividends in the years and decades to come.”
“I commend our Berks County Workforce Development Board and partner organizations for their innovative and forward thinking approach to preparing students for jobs of the future,” said state Sen. Judy Schwank, a Ruscombmanor Township Democrat. “This investment of funds will help ensure that students are aware of the multitude of career opportunities available to them while also providing our businesses with the skilled workforce they need to remain competitive.”