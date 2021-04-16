The Boyertown Area Historical Society invites the community to its Come Out Swinging Metal Detecting Fundraiser at Camp Cannon Hill in Boyertown.
“The event is sold out, but folks are allowed to come to check it out. They can also try it out,” said Luann Zambanini of the Historical Society. “We will have a metal detecting company Minelab Metal Detectors that sells all kinds of metal detecting equipment. They will set up an area where folks can test out a detector and see how it works.”
“It’s a really fun event,” she added.
Held April 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and April 25 from 9 a.m. to noon, the two-day event is a fun outdoor experience for all ages including raffles, vendors, food and prizes. While the paid hunt is sold out, there is much to do such as learn about the metal detecting hobby from vendors and try out equipment for free, as well as watch the detectors in action.
“It’s really an amazing event. The metal detector folks find amazing things from the past,” said Zambanini. “The last event we had for the Boyertown Area Historical Society’s metal detecting club was a very small event but treasures were found.”
Someone found a trime. What’s a trime? It’s a coin, a silver three-cent coin issued from 1851 to 1873, she said.
The detectors also found a few antique Tootsie cars, which were metal cars created before Matchbox cars. Several wheat pennies and other coins and keys were found, and more treasures, she said.
“Last fall when the Society hosted an event open to the public, metal detectors came from all over Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Delaware and we even had a gentleman who came from Texas to participate in this event,” said Zambanini. “Our event brings people to town for the weekend, brings business to our community.”
She explained that the Society’s event, as it was last year, is a two-day event beginning on Saturday and ending on Sunday.
“Although this event is sold out, anyone can attend the event free of charge to see how it’s done, things that are unearthed, and so they can try the sport in a designated area,” said Zambanini. “We have Minelab Metal Detectors, a big company in the metal detecting business coming. They are great to explain the equipment. They will have equipment to sell for metal detecting. They also have great books on the subject and more. We’ll have a raffle where you could win your own metal detector.”
At last year’s event detectors found horseshoes, coins, a beautiful pill box, compact, unusual coins and more.
“I hope the event will get more people interested,” said Zambanini. “It’s amazing the things you can discover from the past that are hidden under our feet. It’s a really exciting event to see what people unearth. It gives you a key to the past but then creates more mysteries as to ‘How did this thing get here?’” said Zambanini. “It’s a great thing for couples to do who enjoy the outdoors and enjoy seeing different places of history. It’s a great teaching tool for your kids. When you unearth something, they can help you search to figure out what you have found.”
Highlights of the event will include seeing what is dug up, what treasures are found.
“It’s amazing to see the treasures and the detectors are very good at knowing what they have dug up. If the person who dug up the treasure isn’t sure what he’s found, another detector will know what it is,” she said. “I recall in the past, the gentleman that dug up the trime had no idea what it was and his friend was super excited saying what it was and that’s something on a detector’s bucket list because you hardly ever find one!”
Zambanini said that we have all seen people at the shore with their metal detectors, but seeing folks in the field really having to dig for their treasures is something everyone should experience. The excitement is great when news spreads of the finding of an usual object and the knowledge of the collectors is shared. She personally learns a lot during these events. If the question comes up on Jeopardy about a trime, she will know the answer.
“As a spectator, it’s just so much fun watching people search and then seeing what they discover on their adventure,” said Zambanini. “When they discover something unusual and they are excited the excitement spreads across the group. It’s amazing.”
For more information, follow the Boyertown Area Historical Society on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BoyertownAreaHistoricalSociety/. The event will be held at Camp Cannon Hill, 482 Englesville Road in Boyertown.