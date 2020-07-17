Boyertown businesses adapted to the restrictions of serving customers amid a pandemic.
“Many of our businesses have been very creative and flexible adapting to our new normal,” said Main Street Manager Jillian Magee of Building a Better Boyertown.
Restaurants have been offering to-go, outdoor dining and even creating DIY pizza kits for sale and mystery candy boxes, she said.
“Other small businesses have been improving their e-commerce skills and have sold nationwide,” Magee said. “The nonprofits in town have been releasing podcasts, virtual tours and webseries. Our art gallery, Studio B, just released a fantastic virtual tour of their newest exhibit, ‘Superheroes: What the world needs now.’”
The curatorial staff at the Boyertown Musuem of Historic Vehicles created the Bumper to Bumper web series to showcase its vast collection of historic vehicles and highlight some of its rare and unique pieces. For more information, visit https://boyertownmuseum.org/bumper-to-bumper-web-series/.
Firefly Café in Boyertown created downloadable, printable coloring pages of Boyertown images to #colorthetown.
Candy lovers can enjoy a surprise with the Peppermint Stick Candy Store’s mystery box, which can be ordered online at https://www.peppermintstickcandystore.com/. The box contains nostalgic, seasonal, chocolate or gummy candy advertised as “candy that you have never been adventurous enough to try!”
Studio B Fine Art Gallery, 39A E. Philadelphia Ave., announces the opening of a fine art exhibit in all media and book release entitled “Superheroes: What the World Needs Now.”
The exhibit will be featured through photographs and a video tour July 3 through Oct. 11. Find at www.studiobbb.org, the Studio B Facebook page, and as part of the Facebook group Studio B Virtual Exhibit Group.
“This exhibit had been scheduled for March 2020, as the pandemic hit; of course, we needed to pivot and adjust our ways. We found virtual exhibits a great way to promote art and artists and keep our Studio B family connected,” said Susan Biebuyck, gallery director. “However, as soon as it’s safe, we’ll re-open for our usual receptions and celebration of talent.”
She added, “Serendipitously, superheroes have surfaced throughout the pandemic and protests; our artists have been inspired to create art in their honor. Our world is filled with superheroes of all kinds. Art is life-sustaining; our show must go on.”
Private showings by appointment for small masked groups will be available as always. Visitors to the studio will be restricted as appropriate. Patrons wishing to arrange gatherings of friends and family are always encouraged, Biebuyck noted. Email janeEstahl@comcast.net to schedule.
“Superheroes: What the World Needs Now” is the 7th exhibit combining visual and literary art in which a book of poetry and prose by local writers was created as part of the exhibit and will be available for sale. Books will be available at the studio by appointment during its regular hours — Friday, Saturday, Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. or by special arrangement. Email janeEstahl@comcast.net to schedule.
The Boyertown State Theatre reopened on June 26, taking special precautions to adhere to CDC guidelines for the coronavirus pandemic. Some of these safety measures include dramatically increasing the frequency and scope of cleaning procedures, implementing a 6-foot social distancing protocol and ensuring all employees are using personal protective equipment, the theatre announced in a release.
“We’re absolutely committed to safety, but we’re also being careful to make sure the theatre still has that same hometown environment we all love it for,” said manager Shannon Anthony. “We are behind the community in moving through this pandemic together, and we’re so thrilled to start welcoming people back through our doors.”
Also, the theater is closely monitoring the health of its employees, and asks guests who are feeling ill or who have been exposed to an ill person to remain at home until they are feeling well. Everyone in the theatre is encouraged to frequently wash their hands with soap and water, and the theatre is providing hand sanitizer to all guests, according to the release.
“Customers, residents and visitors have been so incredibly supportive of our town and businesses,” said Magee. “They have been eager to help by purchasing gift cards, advanced purchases and tipping extra for servers. They've shown extra love to many of our nonprofits by generously donating what they can, whether it is money, non-perishables for food drives, blood, and their time and love.
“Even though times are hard right now, our community is strong and continues to come together to offer help where needed.”