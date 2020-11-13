The Peppermint Stick Candy Store in Boyertown hosts its annual Gingerbread House Make & Take on Nov. 22 thanks to 242 Community Church offering space for the traditional holiday event.
"242 Church has enabled us to continue this holiday tradition in a way that is safe for everyone!" said Rachael Kehler, owner of The Peppermint Stick Candy Store. "I am so happy that we are able to keep some sense of normalcy for the community and the children who enjoy this event each year."
Kehler said she has felt the impact of COVID on her business.
When Berks County shut down in March, Kehler had to make the hard decision to cancel the 4th annual Leprechaun Hunt that draws more than 1,000 people to downtown Boyertown.
“We all feel the disappointment of not being able to hold or attend our favorite seasonal events,” she said.
With the holidays approaching, she had to decide if it was possible to hold the annual Gingerbread House Making Class. With a small location, she could not see any way to hold the class as they did in the past and keep participants safe and socially distanced.
“Luckily, a Christmas angel showed up on my doorstep!”
Bryan Raught stopped into The Peppermint Stick to pick up some treats for his two children. Raught is Pastor of 242 Community Church, a new church located at 35 E. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown.
“Bryan graciously offered the use of the church for this event. 242 Community Church’s purpose is to become a church community for the Boyertown community. Thanks to 242 Church, The Peppermint Stick is able to hold this event and spread participants 6 feet apart,” said Kehler.
“This collaboration is a great example of people working together and adapting to make the best during the pandemic. It shows how the Boyertown community comes together to support each other,” she continued.
All candy with be individually packaged and everyone will be required to wear a mask until seated.
Kehler hosts participants enjoy spending time with their family at the class, "Continuing the holiday traditions they enjoy."
Participants will be able to make their own gingerbread house using more than 15 different variety of candies.
Kehler believes hosting the annual Gingerbread House Make & Take event is an important holiday tradition to continue.
"I feel it is significant because we found a way to adjust during COVID. A lot of businesses are really struggling and 242 helped us through this time. We are typically very slow in November and this event helps carry us through the month," she said.
The Gingerbread House Make & Take is scheduled for Nov. 22.
Normally, The Peppermint Stick will hold three classes in the store with 30 people per class. For 2020, the classes are limited to 15 spaces per class. Up to 3 people from the same family may decorate one house. There will be two classes offered at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Tickets are $45 and will be available for purchase until sold out or until the day before the event.
Purchase tickets instore at 26 E Philadelphia Ave, Boyertown or online at www.PeppermintStickCandyStore.com. For more information, call the store at 610-473-2616.