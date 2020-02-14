Building a Better Boyertown hosted a ribbon cutting celebration in January for The Simple Life in downtown Boyertown.
The Simple Life is owned and operated by Tram Chu, who opened in October of 2019 and who provides nail, waxing, microblading services in a relaxed atmosphere.
Upon entering the salon at 35 South Reading Ave., customers are greeted with undivided attention. Come to relax, as you make a new friend who cares about you while getting your nails done.
The Simple Life is open Monday-Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome or call 714-552-2676 to book your next appointment. Show your membership card to Building A Better Boyertown and receive a 10 percent discount on services until the end of February.
Hosted by Building a Better Boyertown the ribbon cutting event is part of the organizations strategy in supporting local business.