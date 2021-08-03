Building a Better Boyertown hosts its 14th Annual Oktoberfest in September after last year’s virtual event due to COVID restrictions.
“Building A Better Boyertown really hopes that Oktoberfest can bring back a sense of normalcy to the community,” said Jillian Magee, Main Street Manager of Building a Better Boyertown. “It's one of the biggest events in town, and this year will be our 14th year!”
This event draws an estimated 5,000 to 8,000 people each year and continues to grow in popularity.
Last year’s event was a virtual celebration due to COVID, but this year’s in-person Oktoberfest promises to bigger and better than ever before.
“We are doing our best to host the event as safely as possible with wider vendor spaces, more sanitation efforts, and mask-wearing for anyone not vaccinated. Due to COVID forcing us to hold a virtual Oktoberfest last year, we have been promising to make this year even bigger and better than ever before,” said Magee.
Held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17 and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, people of all ages are invited to the free family-friendly, German and fall-themed event that features beer ($5 for beer tent wristband), food, music, entertainment, children’s activities and craft vendors.
“Oktoberfest is our biggest fundraiser which brings in the bulk of our operating budget. Not being able to hold it in person last year was a huge blow to the organization,” said Magee. “We're asking that if you like what Building A Better Boyertown does, if you like Oktoberfest or any other event that we host throughout the year, to please come out and participate in the event. We're looking to have traditional Oktoberfest games, music, food and all the brews you can handle.”
BaBB announced some new changes coming to Oktoberfest 2021.
A new addition is the VIP Oktoberfest Tasting Event at Brakeman’s Café in Boyertown on Thursday, Sept. 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. This indoor and outdoor event held under a tent offers attendees sample beers available for purchase at the weekend’s Oktoberfest event. Beers will be paired with German-themed appetizers. A bratwurst dinner will also be available for purchase. Tickets are limited. Deadline to purchase tasting tickets is Sept. 9.
Also, BaBB hosts the 1st Annual Oktoberfest Baking Contest, sponsored by King Arthur Baking Company and the VIP Oktoberfest Tasting. Consisting of two categories, adults will bake a black forest cake and youth will bake a butter cake. Baking contest entries are due by Sept. 8. Baked goods will be accepted on Sept. 18 from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Tasting and judging will take place at noon and prizes will be awarded immediately following.
“BaBB would like to thank the following Platinum and Gold Level Sponsors for their outstanding support.”
Platinum Sponsors: Anonymous, Fast Signs, Fred Beans of Boyertown and CARSTAR Fred Beans Boyertown, Friendship Hook and Ladder Company, Gabelsville Athletic Association, Independent Order of Oddfellows-Boyertown Lodge 708, R.J. Electric, Inc., and Sheila Nester & Associates PC.
Gold Sponsors: A.D. Moyer Lumber, ClimeCo. LLC, and Morrell Funeral Home Inc.
For more information about Oktoberfest, including baking contest rules and entry forms and to purchase VIP Tasting tickets, visit www.boyertownpa.org.
A non-profit organization, Building a Better Boyertown seeks to preserve Boyertown’s artistic, historical and agricultural heritage by providing the Boyertown community with physical improvements, unique opportunities, and social interactions for businesses, residents, and visitors alike. For more about BaBB, call 610-369-3054 or visit www.boyertownpa.org.