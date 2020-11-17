The New Holland Business Association will host a COVID-friendly Christmas on Main in downtown New Holland on Saturday, Dec. 5.
All activities will be hosted outside. North and South Roberts Avenue will be closed to create space for an outdoor craft market, food vendors, a Christmas decoration contest, a car show, a visit from Santa and a tree lighting. GMD Sounds will offer holiday music. Activities are planned from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
An annual tradition, Christmas on Main offers a family-friendly, community-based way to celebrate the holiday season.
Highlights for the day include:
Outdoor Christmas Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at New Holland Ambulance parking lot, near the corner of South Roberts Avenue and Franklin Street. Local vendors selling a variety of items including gifts, Christmas decorations and food for your holiday entertaining.
Christmas Decoration Contest: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Main Street, between Custer and Brimmer Avenues. Take a walk along Main Street and vote on your favorite Christmas decorations from local businesses. Winning business will be announced during our tree lighting ceremony.
Food Vendors: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at South Roberts Avenue. Featured food vendors include the New Holland Lions Club, Boy Scout Troop 48, Cub Scout Pack 48, Blue Ribbon Catering, NiCE SiZE FRiES, Lorah's Chocolates.
GMDSOUNDS: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the corner of North Roberts Avenue and Main Street. GMDSOUNDS will emcee our event and provide sounds of the holiday season.
Car Show: 1 to 3 p.m. at North Roberts Avenue.
Children's Craft Table: 2 to 5 p.m. at Spanish Mennonite Church, 24 North Roberts Ave. The New Holland Early Learning Center will also be there with cookie decorating for all.
Santa’s Arrival: 3 p.m. at the corner of North Roberts Avenue and Main Street. Santa will arrive with a little help from Garden Spot Fire Rescue.
Community Christmas Tree Lighting: 6 p.m. at the corner of North Roberts Avenue and Main Street.
For a full list of the activities planned for the day, visit: http://www.christmasonmain.com/event-schedule.html.